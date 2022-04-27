INDIANAPOLIS – There are few absolutes in the NFL draft, and that’s all the more true when a team lacks a first-round pick.
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard believes plenty of value will be available when his team is scheduled to go on the clock with the 42nd overall pick Friday. And he’s always open to the idea of making a short trade back and picking up extra selections.
But a move up seems unlikely.
“Is there a guy that we just say, OK, we need to go get this because he’s really a – this guy’s going to start for us for 10 years?” Ballard said last week. “That’s a projection. He’s got to be a unique guy that we really have a strong conviction on to go move up.”
The last time Indianapolis moved up for a player it was running back Jonathan Taylor in 2020. That move cost just a fifth-round pick to move up three spots to No. 41 in the second round.
Ballard recouped that pick in a later trade down, moving back 10 spots in the third round with the Detroit Lions to select safety Julian Blackmon. The fifth-rounder in that deal became right guard Danny Pinter.
If there’s a move up or down that can net three future starters in this year’s draft, Ballard certainly will be interested. But what he’s most interested in remains value.
Ballard’s second-round picks in the range where Indianapolis is scheduled to select this year include linebacker Darius Leonard (No. 36 overall in 2018), right tackle Braden Smith (No. 37, 2018), Michael Pittman Jr. (No. 34, 2020) and Taylor.
Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin – who made 29 starts over three seasons and was traded in March for pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue – also was drafted with the 34th overall pick in 2019.
That’s the kind of value Ballard is seeking, and as usual he won’t be a slave to need.
Wide receiver, left tackle and tight end likely top the list of needs on the roster, but the goal will be to select the best player available.
“You just got to make sure you’re not passing (on) a great player,” Ballard said. “You don’t want to pass a great player just to take the need. … Always go back to Reggie (Wayne in 2021). I think they needed a corner here badly, like it was bad. They needed a corner, but all of a sudden the corner went off the board and they ended up taking Reggie Wayne.
“You don’t want to beat your head against the wall just to fill need. … There’s still time (to fill the roster spot after the draft). You have time, and there’s still good players on the market. So you let it work itself out.”
ATTACK MENTALITY
New defensive line coach Nate Ollie has no direct connection to this coaching staff or the roster as a whole.
But the former New York Jets assistant has coached the attack style front under head coach Robert Saleh – a disciple of new Indianapolis defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner played in that system under Saleh with the San Francisco 49ers, and he’s excited about what’s to come.
“Playing in the scheme, the d-line is really the engine of the defense,” Buckner said. “We’re attacking up front. Pretty much, we’re blowing things up. Everybody is cleaning things up behind us. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Nate keeps preaching to us we’re blowing stuff up and the guys behind us are cleaning stuff up.
“It’s controlled chaos, as he says. I just remember all this terminology back my last year with San Francisco. It’s literally the same scheme up front and pretty much the whole defense.”
REUNITED … AGAIN
Bradley will coach Ngakoue for the third time after the defensive end arrived in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
The pair first teamed together with the Jacksonville Jaguars when Ngakoue was a rookie and Bradley was the head coach. They were back together last year in Vegas, with Ngakoue finishing with 10 sacks – the second-highest total of his six-year career.
In his first two weeks with the Colts, Ngakoue is helping to install a defensive scheme with which he is familiar.
“My time with him in Jacksonville, then to be with him again with the Raiders, it was great,” Bradley said. “You could just see from the first couple of years with him to where he is now, he does a really good job leading, bringing guys along. He just really helped in a lot of areas, and I think he’s familiar with some of the things we were doing. He was that communication with some of the other players about what it should look like.”