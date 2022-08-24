WESTFIELD – An emotional Bubba Ventrone attempted to put into words Wednesday what the loss of punter Rigoberto Sanchez means to the Indianapolis Colts.
The team’s not only losing one of the NFL’s elite directional kickers but also its holder and a special teams leader.
When Sanchez went down while running wind sprints at the end of Tuesday’s training camp practice, Ventrone didn’t immediately recognize the jersey number and believed a player might have succumb to the heat.
By Wednesday morning, tests confirmed Sanchez suffered a torn Achilles’ tendon, and Ventrone’s worst fears were confirmed.
“I’m extremely upset for him,” Ventrone said following practice at Grand Park. “He put in so much hard work this entire offseason. Since I’ve been here, I feel like I lost – I feel like it’s my son that got hurt. How much time he’s put in and the work – I just appreciate him so much and his wife, Cynthia, and their baby, Bali.
“I just really feel for him. It’s going to be extremely hard. You’re not going to replace a guy like that. He does so much for our team, not only on the field but off the field. He’s a great person, a great leader and just upset for him and his family.”
The Colts reportedly are set to sign former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Haack to replace Sanchez.
Haack was cut Monday after Buffalo chose to make “Punt God” Matt Araiza – a sixth-round rookie out of San Diego State – its starter.
Haack averaged 42.9 yards per punt last season with the Bills after spending the first four years of his career punting for the Miami Dolphins. He’s averaged 44.7 yards per punt over five NFL seasons with a long of 65 yards and two blocked kicks.
Replacing Sanchez will be no easy task, even by raw numbers alone.
After beating out veteran Jeff Locke for the job in Indianapolis as an undrafted rookie out of Hawaii in 2017, Sanchez has averaged 45.1 yards per punt with a long of 79 yards.
Sanchez has only missed two games in his five-year career – after being diagnosed with cancer in 2020 – before suffering the freak injury.
“I talked to him after practice (Tuesday),” Ventrone said. “Obviously, you guys can understand he was in a bad spot. I called him last night when I got home, and he sounded a little bit better. I saw him (Wednesday) – he looked a lot better. I think it kind of has hit him.
“Like I’ve said, it was unfortunate. I feel extremely upset for him because he put in so much hard work for this season. I know he and (long snapper) Luke (Rhodes) were looking forward to playing on this team because we all feel really good about where the roster is at.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Safety Julian Blackmon has proven throughout training camp he’s fully recovered from the torn Achilles’ tendon that ended his 2021 season.
On Wednesday, he made perhaps the most impressive defensive play of the month-long stay at Grand Park.
Working against tight end Mo Alie-Cox in 1-on-1 drills, Blackmon got one hand up to deflect a pass attempt in the end zone then managed to tip it to himself before pulling in the catch.
The sideline official ruled he did not get both feet inbounds before securing the interception, but it could not take away from the stunning display of athleticism.
RYAN WATCH
Working mostly on first and third down, Matt Ryan was 8-of-9 with no touchdowns or interceptions during Wednesday’s practice. Wide receiver Parris Campbell was the top target with three receptions.
Ryan is 130-of-171 with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions in 11-on-11 work through 15 training camp practices.
THEY SAID IT
“Yeah, no one likes it, right? 170 (rushing) yards or whatever, it doesn’t matter – we take a lot of pride in that. So that’s a meeting – even the players, we got together and talked about some things, and it’s more of an evaluation. Let’s see what players can do, rather than game planning. Regardless, that can’t happen. That can’t happen. I think our players have that expectation, as do we.” – defensive coordinator Gus Bradley on the run defense during Saturday’s preseason game against the Detroit Lions
INJURY REPORT
Center Ryan Kelly (COVID) did not participate in Wednesday’s practice and is not expected to play in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Danny Pinter took first-team reps at center in Kelly’s absence with Will Fries taking over at right guard. But it’s unclear what the combination might look like this weekend.
“That’s what happens when someone goes out,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. “The next guy has to step in. So they get their opportunity, and it’s their opportunity to showcase how they can contribute to this team. Definitely, there are going to be guys who get extra reps now with Ryan out.”
Safety Will Redmond, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, linebacker Brandon King, offensive tackle Dennis Kelly and defensive end Kameron Cline also did not practice Wednesday.