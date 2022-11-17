INDIANAPOLIS – By all accounts, Jeff Saturday’s first team meeting as Indianapolis Colts interim head coach was a smashing success.
It established the two-time All-Pro center’s credibility with the locker room and helped set the stage for a week that ended with a road victory against the Las Vegas Raiders despite the chaos.
Wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne was impressed along with everyone else, but he wasn’t surprised.
“It’s the same old Jeff that I’ve always known,” Wayne said Thursday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “… Him being a leader, talking in front of a team, that’d be elementary to Jeff. He’s been down that road before. I remember as a young player coming in, he was – we had (quarterback) Peyton (Manning) and a lot of other guys, Jeff still was a vocal guy.
“So, I mean, yeah, his first impression was great, and I think that’s what you gotta do. You gotta come in and you gotta swing for the fence. You can’t just get a base hit. And I think he did just that.”
Wayne celebrated his 44th birthday Thursday on another cold and snowy day in central Indiana. He admits he might have stayed on his boat in Miami, Florida, if he’d have known everything that would transpire during his first season on the Colts’ coaching staff.
Wayne is particularly close with former head coach Frank Reich, who worked for four years to get the two-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist to join him in Indianapolis.
There was shock and sorrow when Reich was fired, and that was followed by surprise with Saturday’s hiring.
But it didn’t take long for Wayne to get on board with the new boss.
“Surprise, but I would rather (it be) Jeff than somebody else I didn’t know,” Wayne said of his initial reaction. “But it was definitely a surprise, but I was happy for him. I know that Jeff would do a good job leading. I know that he’ll come in and know what to do and know what to say. So that aspect I was totally fine with.
“It was just trying to get my room – the receivers – to understand the type of person he was, and they hit it off pretty quick.”
Wayne said he was in a little bit of a daze after Reich was fired, and he texted the former head coach to apologize for not doing a better job. His main concerns at that time where being there for a friend in need and helping his wide receivers get through the transition.
One thing he was not concerned about? The perception Saturday hasn’t paid his dues and unfairly jumped in line ahead of more qualified candidates.
“Hey, listen, everybody knows when you go – if you’re in Walmart or you’re somewhere shopping and it’s a long … line and you know somebody up there – TSA in the airport, you’d be like, ‘Hey. I’m gonna go up there. I’m gonna avoid this line,’” Wayne said. “So that’s just the way it goes. It’s about who you know, right? But, no, I was happy for him, man. And, like I said, he’ll know what to do and how to rally everybody and keep everybody locked in.”
Wayne joked he’s too busy trying to find a winter coat to take the head coaching job himself, but he would have accepted immediately if offered.
The question now is whether Saturday can be the answer for the Colts for more than the final seven games remaining this regular season.
“I guess we’re still trying to figure it out, right?” Wayne said. “I’m trying to figure out if I’m a long-time receiving coach. I ain’t figured that out yet. You keep trying. You take it one day at a time, and you see how far this can go and how it works and how it jells.
“I mean, the Jeff I know likes to be at home. So maybe that’s changed? Maybe it hasn’t. So we’ll just keep going, and we’ll see what happens when all the chips are on the table.”
THEY SAID IT
“It’s awesome, but I love that I’m able to share it with my teammates because you guys saw it – especially the big run – I mean, it was all 11 guys. Tight ends making sure they get back on the slice block, O-line, especially Braden (Smith) at tackle making sure he washes everything down. It’s fun because it’s not something you can just enjoy for yourself. It’s something you can talk with other people about.” – running back Jonathan Taylor on being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness), cornerback Kenny Moore II (illness), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (illness) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) did not practice Thursday.
Defensive tackle Grover Stewart received a veteran rest day.
Running back Deon Jackson (knee) and long-snapper Luke Rhodes (calf) were upgraded to limited participation.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (neck), linebacker JoJo Domann (neck), center Ryan Kelly (knee) and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) were full participants.