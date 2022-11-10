INDIANAPOLIS – Fourth-and-inches might not be as heart-stopping for the Indianapolis Colts the rest of this season.
One of the few advantages interim head coach Jeff Saturday has after taking control of the team Monday is the element of surprise. The Las Vegas Raiders have no tape to watch on his tendencies or those of pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier, who will call the offensive plays.
So Saturday has astutely been sparse with details this week. But he did allow he’s unlikely to be quite as aggressive as his predecessor in some instances.
“Listen, I’m an O-lineman,” Saturday said. “I work awfully hard to get points. I’m going to take points. I am not a – it’s a hard living. It’s a hard living in there. We’ll see what happens.”
Much of the focus this week has been on the unprecedented nature of Saturday’s mid-season hiring and his frantic efforts to catch up as he readies the coaching staff and the roster for Sunday’s game in Las Vegas.
But there have been a few hints along the way as to what the offense might look like under Saturday and Frazier – who entered the league as an assistant to former head coach Frank Reich and remains close friends with his mentor.
“We have texted,” Frazier said of Reich. “He’s been extremely supportive, as he always has been. I look up to him in so many ways, as you guys know. He’s a mentor, a friend, and always will be. … He’s given me his support, given me a couple pointers on things that – as a first-time play caller – emotions you might feel, things to remember, things like that.”
That doesn’t mean Frazier’s style will be a carbon copy of Reich’s.
Frazier has spent the past 4½ seasons watching Reich, former offensive coordinator Marcus Brady and quarterbacks coach Scott Milanovich and envisioning how he would do things in their roles. It’s similar to the approach he took as a quarterback at Murray State and Northeast Mississippi Community College, and he believes it helped him learn on the job and develop his own style.
“(I’m) aggressive but in my own way,” Frazier said. “Aggressive can look at lot of different ways, right? You can run the ball and be aggressive in your own way. I don’t want to get into any details, obviously, competitively, but I’m still an aggressive thinker in the way that I think.
“I think that (being) on the attack is our mission as an offense, and that doesn’t change. But that can look different in a lot of different ways.”
Different is likely to be the operable word on Sunday.
Saturday will be a head coach in the NFL for the first time. Frazier will be an offensive play caller in the NFL for the first time. And quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be making just his third career start – essentially for his third offensive coordinator and second head coach.
It’s a setup unlike any other in recent NFL memory – maybe ever. And, if nothing else, it promises to be different.
“This league, it’s very surprising, and over the past few weeks everything that has happened – nobody has been expecting anything that has happened,” Ehlinger said. “I didn’t know who was going to be the head coach, and that was completely out of my control. I was working out. I heard, and I was fired up because it’s a great opportunity to move forward and get behind Jeff and finish the season strong.”
THEY SAID IT
“It felt really good to get back out there. Actually going out there, moving around back out there with the guys – that was a great feeling. (I’m) feeling really good, trying to continue that trend (Thursday). That’s a big positive.” – running back Jonathan Taylor on the status of his injured ankle.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle) did not participate in Thursday’s practice after being a full participant Wednesday. Tight end Mo-Alie Cox (ankle), running back Deon Jackson (knee) and tight end Jelani Woods (shoulder) also did not practice for the second straight day.
Cornerback Tony Brown (hamstring) returned as a limited participant, and linebacker Grant Stuard also was limited.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (thumb), center Ryan Kelly (knee), quarterback Matt Ryan (right shoulder) and Taylor were full participants.
Linebackers Darien Butler (hip) and Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) were limited for the Raiders.