For anyone concerned about the state of the Indianapolis Colts’ wide receiver corps, Saturday’s preseason opener did little to quell the nerves.
As a group, the pass catchers struggled to get open during the 27-24 loss against the Buffalo Bills, even though the home team played very few starters. Sixteen players combined for 24 receptions but averaged just 9.1 yards per catch.
Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Alec Pierce led the way among the receiver corps, combining for four catches and 57 yards. The remaining wideouts totaled just six receptions for 45 yards, including an 18-yard catch by Dezmon Patmon that tied for the longest gain at the position.
“As a whole, like I said yesterday, if I were to say how did we fare in our 1-on-1s, relatively speaking, versus Buffalo? I think they probably got the edge on us, but it wasn’t like it was an 8-2 decisive victory,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said during a video conference call Sunday. “I think it was closer than that. We lost some. We won some. I’d like to see us win a little bit more.”
Reich also provided a bit of context to the raw numbers.
With the regular season opener against the Houston Texans still four weeks away, Indianapolis has not yet begun game planning for opposing defenses. Nor has the playbook been opened up for all the world to see.
“We’re not really scheming much up,” Reich said. “You guys know our M.O. (modus operandi) and my M.O. is usually (to) stay pretty generic in preseason. That’s just what I’ve always done. Every team I’ve played for and coached, that’s just been our history. We stay very generic.
“We have a new quarterback, so we don’t want to show too much of anything. So we’re not going to all the lengths that we would do to try to free guys up on certain things, if that makes sense. So it’s just like, ‘Let’s put them in the most difficult position. Let’s spread it out, stay static and play 1-on-1 football.’ We’re going to win some, we’re going to lose some, but that is good evaluation, good learning times.”
PLAY OF THE GAME
Tight end Jelani Woods shook off an inconsistent training camp with a solid preseason opener.
The third-round pick out of Virginia caught two passes for 22 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown from quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the third quarter.
“I thought Jelani made that nice play on that little RPO (run-pass option), kind of throw down low,” Reich said. “Sam put it at a good spot, made a nice play, and then of course (Woods) made the play in the end zone. Really like the game that Jelani had and really was pleased with how the tight ends as a group played.”
RYAN WATCH
Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan finished 6-of-10 for 58 yards in his Colts debut. Ryan also was sacked once and did not throw a touchdown pass or interception.
His finest play came on first down from his own 12-yard to start the third offensive possession. Feeling pressure in the pocket, the 37-year-old scrambled to buy some time before hitting Pittman underneath for a 17-yard catch and run.
It was the longest pass play for the first team.
“I just thought he looked poised in the pocket,” Reich said. “I thought he looked accurate. The way he threw it in pregame, the way he threw it in the game, I thought every throw was pretty much right where it needed to be. I expected that. I expected to see him do that, but he certainly delivered there.”
THEY SAID IT
“For sure, it was intentional. He got great work out of it. He did a nice job. We got beat on a couple that we can learn from – on a couple of the play-actions that we had – that we can just work on how we can get better there, technique-wise and fundamental-wise. There were a lot of reps in that game where he looked really good. You could see the talent. You could see the play strength. You could see the athleticism. So really good work for Bernhard.” – Reich on rookie offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann, who played a team-high 48 snaps against the Bills.
INJURY REPORT
Cornerback Brandon Facyson (quad), wide receiver Keke Coutee (groin) and cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (concussion) each left the game sooner than planned.
Rodgers had an interception and recovered a fumble in just nine defensive snaps before his exit. He and Facyson are competing for the No. 3 cornerback role, but that battle will now be paused.
“I mean, every rep is important, but it’s normal training camp stuff,” Reich said. “Guys get dinged for a little bit here and there. There’s still a lot to evaluate on. Of course, we love it when everybody can participate as much as possible, but we’ll manage it the best we can.”