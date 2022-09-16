INDIANAPOLIS – Questions have lingered about the Indianapolis Colts’ depth – or lack thereof – at the wide receiver position at least since the first day of free agency in March.
On Sunday, the Colts’ young pass catchers have the opportunity to put that to rest.
Rookie Alec Pierce did not make it through the NFL protocols in time and will miss the Week 2 contest at the Jacksonville Jaguars, and top wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (quad) is listed as questionable.
That means Indianapolis likely will need some new faces to make plays for veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.
“I mean, we’ve got faith in the guys in this building,” said 24-year-old Dez Patmon, who will be active for the first time this season in Pierce’s place. “I’ve got faith in our guys, and I feel like we don’t really have anything to go prove to people. We’ve got our guys. We’ll let everything speak for itself.”
Those thoughts are echoed by 25-year-old Mike Strachan, who had two catches for 36 yards – including a late first-down conversion – in just 11 snaps last week against the Houston Texans.
The contributions from the youngsters don’t have to be huge -- particularly if Pittman is able to play – but they do need to make plays when their number is called.
Despite Pittman’s monster day in Houston – nine catches for 121 yards and a touchdown – Ryan’s 32 completions were still spread among eight players.
“The ball is always getting spread around, especially with a QB like Matt,” Strachan said. “I always mention Matt. He’s my guy. But, yeah, with him being the QB, the ball is always spread around. We always talk about it. No matter who’s in there, we always have to be ready because every man is contributing to help facilitate success.”
It’s a new era in the Colts’ wide receiver room.
The “Thanks for the Memories” banner was added to the portrait of four-time Pro Bowler T.Y. Hilton that hangs on the south side of Lucas Oil Stadium this week, suggesting the 32-year-old’s storied career with the franchise is officially at an end.
The 24-year-old Pittman is a blossoming star and the unquestioned leader of the group, but there are few players with much of a proven resume behind him.
Practice squad wideout Keke Coutee – with 84 catches for 946 yards and four touchdowns over four NFL seasons – is the next-most productive receiver in the building.
Ashton Dulin is taking over a larger role on offense this year after three seasons as a special teams star, and Indianapolis hopes this is the season Parris Campbell can finally shake the injury bug. That duo has combined for 58 catches for 686 yards and four touchdowns in 60 career games.
There’s no proven veteran around to lead the way, but the Colts insist the kids will be all right.
“We’ve said that right from the beginning,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “As (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and I looked at it going into (training) camp, I’ve always been of the opinion that, hey, we’re in good shape. I have a lot of confidence in these guys.”
THEY SAID IT
“They both kicked out there (Friday). It was a walk-through, but we did have a kicking period where both guys kicked. We’ll sit down here in a minute and kind of work – Chris and I will talk that through and make a final decision on that here (Friday) or (Saturday) morning.” – Reich on the kicking competition between Chase McLaughlin and rookie Lucas Havrisik for Sunday’s game.
INJURY REPORT
Three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will miss his second game to start the season despite being a full participant in each practice this week. Leonard missed all of training camp recovering from back surgery.
Pierce was the only other player ruled out Friday.
Cornerback Kenny Moore II (hip) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (hip) joined Pittman as questionable on the final practice report of the week. Reich is optimistic all three could play Sunday.
The Jaguars listed no players with injuries this week.