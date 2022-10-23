NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The script rarely changes this season for the Indianapolis Colts.
The offensive line can’t protect the quarterback. The quarterback can’t protect the football. And, as a result, the offense can’t consistently score points.
This show’s most-recent rerun came Sunday at Nissan Stadium and ended with Matt Ryan being sacked three times and throwing a pair of interceptions in a devastating 19-10 loss against the rival Tennessee Titans.
“Honestly, offensively we’ve just gotta not turn the ball over,” running back Nyheim Hines said. “We were doing well. We had drives. We outgained them. When you outgain somebody and lose, it means you just didn’t execute. We had time of possession till the end of the game.
“I mean, offensively we have to be better. … Defense played great today. We played well enough to win except for the turnover category and just executing at the end. We just have to be better.”
Hines is correct.
The Colts outgained the Titans 292 yards to 254, ran seven more plays (64-57) and had a slight edge in average gain per snap (4.6-4.5).
But Tennessee executed better when it mattered most – going 5-for-12 on third down while Indianapolis was 4-for-13 – and won the takeaway battle 3-1.
The biggest turnover of the game came with 9:36 remaining in the first half and followed a most unfortunate series of events.
Hines was tackled by Titans defensive lineman Jeffrey Simmons for a 2-yard loss on first down from Tennessee’s 26-yard line. But the defender clearly grabbed the running back’s facemask while pulling him to the ground, and no flag was thrown.
“That was egregious,” Hines said. “There were a couple things I didn’t like, but I won’t speak on that. That’s for my coach to speak on, but yeah that was – I mean, my body went one way, and my head went the other way.”
Head coach Frank Reich spent too much time arguing with an official on the sideline and got the play call in late to Ryan.
When the quarterback finally got to the line of scrimmage for second-and-12, the Tennessee defense switched its alignment after his first cadence. He knew the play call wouldn’t work but didn’t have time to audible.
After the snap, Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree came through as a free rusher. Ryan hurried the throw toward wide receiver Parris Campbell, but Campbell was running a clear out and didn’t expect to be targeted.
The pass landed softly in the hands of Tennessee safety Andrew Adams, who returned it 76 yards for a game-changing touchdown and a 10-0 lead.
“I should have gotten out of (the play call), and I don’t know if I had enough time to,” Ryan said. “Regardless, even in those situations, you’ve got to dirt it or find a way not to have a negative play. And, obviously, that one cost us.”
The Colts drove back into Titans’ territory on the next possession, but Ryan forced a pass to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. that was intercepted by David Long Jr. at the 34-yard line.
Tennessee responded with an eight-play, 52-yard drive that ended with a 28-yard field goal by Randy Bullock and took a 13-0 lead into the halftime locker room.
“We lost a game today that hurt,” Reich said. “We got outplayed, and we got outcoached. There’s no excuses for that. We deserve all of it. We deserve all the negative stuff. We really do. I do. We do.
“But we’re 3-3-1. There’s a lot of football left. I believe in this team. I believe in our coaching staff. I believe we’ll get to where we want to get to.”
Indianapolis certainly didn’t get there Sunday.
A 4-yard touchdown pass to Campbell cut the deficit to 13-7 with 4:07 remaining in the third quarter, but the Colts’ three fourth-quarter possessions ended with a three-and-out, a field goal and a lost fumble.
Bullock sandwiched 38- and 48-yard field goals around a 50-yarder from Chase McLaughlin, with the final kick coming with 4:47 remaining and all but clinching his team’s victory.
Derrick Henry rushed for 128 yards on 30 carries, but the Indianapolis defense deserved a better outcome. Tennessee (4-2) scored just four field goals on offense, but it did make one big game-turning play.
Facing third-and-6 from their own 44-yard line with 5:32 to play, the Titans trusted a hobbled Ryan Tannehill, who wasn’t blitzed on the play and completed a remarkable 19-yard conversion to tight end Austin Hooper.
The Colts seemed to have the play stopped with a pass deflection that would have forced a punt and given the offense an unlikely chance to win the game. But Hooper – who bobbled the pass before the deflection — caught the ball again while going to the ground, and the play was upheld on replay review.
Four plays later, Bullock’s field goal provided the game’s final points.
“Obviously would have been nice to get off the field there, but it’s just a next play mentality,” said linebacker Bobby Okereke, who played with a cast on his hand because of a severely dislocated finger that included a bone puncturing his skin last week against Jacksonville. “I mean, Austin Hooper, he’s a hell of a player, (former) Stanford teammate of mine. He had a good day, so hats off to them.”
Tennessee took over sole possession of first place in the AFC South and swept Indianapolis for the second straight season.
The Titans have won five straight games in the series and six of the last seven overall. Head coach Mike Vrabel also improved to 9-1 during his career with at least eight days to prepare for his opponent.
Tennessee had a bye last week.
“Vrabel is a great coach,” Reich said. “He was coach of the year. He was coach of the year last year, so he’s a good coach. He did a good job getting his team ready. They play good football. They don’t beat themselves.
“That’s been their whole M.O. They don’t beat themselves. Every team’s trying to play that same game. The saying is, ‘You’re not going to win until you learn how not to lose.’ And so that’s the game every week.”