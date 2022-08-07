WESTFIELD – The Indianapolis Colts offense got off to a painfully sloppy start Sunday in front of a capacity crowd at Grand Park.
Three of Matt Ryan’s first seven pass attempts were dropped, there was one botched snap and several instances of players not getting set before the snap.
The veteran quarterback said dealing with adversity is all part of the process.
“That’s why we practice,” Ryan said. “We’re out here pushing ourselves to get better as a team. We’ve had some really good days. We’ve had some days where we haven’t been quite up to the standard, but that’s how the season is gonna go. It’s not going to be just smooth sailing all the way. So days like today are good to learn from. I also think there’s a lot of positives, too.
“Whenever you go back and watch practices, there’s things we can clean up and a lot of good things we did as well. And our defense is great. That’s good to see. We’re going against a really good unit with talented players, and that’s gonna make us get better. And that’s good. You’re gonna have days where they get you sometimes. They got us a few times today. We got them a few times. That’s what good teams do. There’s back and forth.”
Ryan rallied the first-team offense and finished 11-of-18 on a day that featured a lot of empty backfield and five-wide receiver sets.
The 37-year-old quarterback completed four consecutive passes at one point – including a big gain to tight end Kylen Granson – and marched the offense to the 25-yard line. But running back Nyheim Hines fumbled, and the ball was recovered by cornerback Stephon Gilmore to snuff out the offense’s biggest threat.
After the ball was replaced at the 10-yard line, Ryan completed a pass over the middle to wide receiver Ashton Dulin and running back Jonathan Taylor capped the drill with a short touchdown run.
While there were some highlights, it’s not a practice that consistently lived up to the offense’s expectations.
“I mean, we had like five or six dropped passes,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “That was more than we have had the whole training camp. We talked about that for a second, but what we said is when you start the season you want everything – you want the arrow to just keep going up, up, up.
“It seldom does that, and today at least offensively – we’ll look at the film. I’m sure there were a lot of good things but too many drops today and a few miscues here and there. We’ll clean those things up. There was still a lot of positives. We’ll clean those things up. That’s part of it – learning how to focus over a sustained period of time.”
Indianapolis will soon have the chance to test itself against a team wearing different colors. There are just three more practices before Saturday’s preseason opener at the Buffalo Bills.
Reich suggested he might play his starters a little longer than usual with the offense again breaking in a new starting quarterback and the defense installing a new scheme.
What that means for Ryan has yet to be determined. Typically, Reich would like to give his starting quarterback a full quarter in the preseason opener, but that could change based on the number and quality of possessions the offense gets.
“I’ve always liked getting out there and getting some reps and doing those kind of things, but that’s not my call,” Ryan said. “That’s up to Frank and (general manager) Chris (Ballard), and they’ve got to determine what’s best for the team.”
Ryan will control what is within his purview.
That includes correcting the mistakes that haunted the early portion of Sunday’s practice. He quickly forgives the physical errors and moves on to the next play. But the mental miscues require a little more attention.
“My thing has always been physical mistakes happen,” Ryan said. “We’ve got to limit them, and that’s what we work all the time on – developing our physical skills. But it happens, and you have to move past it and you have to believe you’re going to make a play the next play. The mental mistakes are more the things I get hung up on, and those are the things we have to nip in the bud.
“Those are the things we can control. We’re all human. There is going to be times when you make a mistake physically – I’m going to throw a bad ball. It happens. We have to limit that for sure – that’s why we work so hard -- but it’s more the mental mistakes for me that are the ones that we control. We have to be better in that.”