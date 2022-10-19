INDIANAPOLIS – Coming off his most prolific game with the Indianapolis Colts, veteran quarterback Matt Ryan can only speculate about the offense’s next evolution.
“Triple-option, I guess, right?” Ryan said, tongue planted firmly cheek Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Going back to Penn Charter days (growing up in Philadelphia). I think my last high school game we had like eight pass attempts or something.”
The triple-option likely can safely be taken off the list of possibilities. (Although, a combination of Sam Ehlinger, Nyheim Hines and Parris Campbell could be entertaining.)
But Ryan’s point should still be heeded. The triple-option represents something close to the polar opposite of the attack the Colts used Sunday in a 34-27 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The 37-year-old quarterback finished 42-of-58 for 389 yards with three touchdowns and wasn’t sacked or intercepted. It was a season-high point total by two full touchdowns, and Ryan set a single-game franchise record for completions.
It’s also likely unsustainable.
The no-huddle offense will remain a tool on head coach Frank Reich’s utility belt moving forward, but Indianapolis (3-2-1) isn’t locking in to any single style of play.
“You do what you have to do in order to win football games,” Ryan said. “Obviously, that’s not going to be every week where you’re throwing the football that much. The good part about our guys is to a man, 11 guys out there, no matter what’s going on, they’re going to compete.
“They’re not really worried about how we do it. It’s just about finding a way to get it done.”
Circumstances Sunday dictated much of the Colts’ unique approach.
The team’s top two running backs – Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) – were sidelined, and the Jaguars destroyed Indianapolis’ timing and rhythm by dominating in the trenches during a 24-0 victory on Sept. 18.
The answer was a nearly full-time hurry-up offense that didn’t only limit the time between snaps but also placed an emphasis on getting the ball out quickly.
Ryan’s completions averaged just 9.3 yards, and just four plays went for 20 yards or more – including the game-winning 32-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce, which was the longest scoring play of the season.
It worked well enough the Colts were able to score four touchdowns and a field goal on their final five possessions to erase a 14-3 second-quarter deficit.
But that doesn’t mean Indianapolis simply can go back to that same well.
“You do anything too much, defenses are going to catch on and have a different plan,” Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “Obviously, we were able to do that this week, but I would think that nobody really saw that coming. So we’ve got to find different ways to – not disguise – but have different plans knowing the defenses are going to be in on it a little bit.
“Each week is going to be different. What do they do well? How can we attack them? How can we marry stuff off of what they’re seeing about us on film?”
There are very few secrets between Indianapolis and this week’s opponent – the two-time reigning AFC South champion Tennessee Titans (3-2).
The Titans won 24-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium on Oct. 2 and have won four straight games in the series overall. The Colts threw for 327 yards in the last meeting but turned the ball over three times and gained just 38 yards on the ground.
Tennessee is ranked fifth against the run with 516 yards allowed this year, but the Titans are just 19th with an average of 4.5 yards per carry.
Teams have found it far easier to move the ball through the air where Tennessee ranks 32nd in total yards (1,438) and average per attempt (7.4).
It’s still unclear whether Taylor or Hines will be able to return to the lineup this week, and the once dominant Indianapolis running game has withered.
After ranking second in the NFL in 2021, the Colts enter Week 7 with the 29th-ranked running game. They are fifth in passing yards after finishing 26th a year ago.
“We are still seeking to be a balanced football team,” Reich said. “We want to be a balanced football team. We think that – what does that mean? It doesn’t mean 50/50. What does it mean? Does it mean a perfect balance every week? No, it doesn’t mean perfect. It means, over the course of a season, you typically don’t want to be at the extreme end of one of those.
“We don’t want to be in the top-five passing attempt teams, and we don’t want to be in the top-five (rushing) attempt. We want to be good in both. We believe we have the personnel to be good in both. So we’re still trying to find our way a little bit in the run game, and in the meantime we have to do what we can to try and win games.”