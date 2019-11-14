INDIANAPOLIS — Visitors landing at Jacksonville International Airport two years ago were greeted by a set of rotating digital billboards.
Among the many messages battling for travelers’ attention was an ad for a December matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the hometown Jaguars. It depicted Jacksonville defensive lineman Calais Campbell pulling Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett into his grasp with the then ubiquitous “Sacksonville” nickname printed underneath the image.
Two months earlier, the Jaguars stormed Lucas Oil Stadium and sacked Brissett 10 times during a 27-0 victory that sent speculation about then Indianapolis head coach Chuck Pagano’s job security into hyperdrive and prompted first-year general manager Chris Ballard to beef up his offensive line.
When the Jaguars return to Indy on Sunday, Brissett and the Colts would love to avoid providing the Jacksonville advertising department with any more promotional fodder.
“They still have those core guys up front that did what they did two years ago,” Brissett said, “but for the most part it’s the same, but a little variety.”
This is not the same group that took the league by storm two years ago en route to the AFC Championship Game, but it remains plenty dominant up front.
The Jaguars have the fifth-highest sack rate in the NFL and have racked up 28 total sacks through the first nine games.
That production has come from faces both familiar — Campbell (5.5 sacks) and Yannick Ngakoue (4) – and new – rookie Josh Allen (7) and third-year breakout star Dawuane Smoot (4) – making this a very difficult assault to prepare for.
“Across the board, there’s not really any weak point,” Indianapolis left tackle Anthony Castonzo said. “They’ve got good players at every position across the front. It’s not like you can slide to one guy or do anything like that and get help somewhere. They have good rushers everywhere.”
It will take a team effort to confront this challenge. It must start with an improved effort from the offensive line, but it can’t end there.
In the past three weeks, the Colts have surrendered 10 sacks. Nine of those came in back-to-back games against the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers, with Brissett and backup Brian Hoyer under center.
In the first six games, Indianapolis surrendered just seven sacks.
There are plenty of factors at play. The Colts have weekly pass protection meetings that include the quarterbacks, running backs and tight ends alongside the offensive line.
If any one element of the protection breaks down, the result can be catastrophic. The one sack in last week’s loss against the Miami Dolphins came when running back Marlon Mack failed to pick up a blitz. Hoyer was blindsided and fumbled, but the offense recovered.
That’s exactly the kind of havoc Jacksonville can create.
“This is a talented group,” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said. “This is a talented defensive group, a very talented defensive group, and it really starts up front for them. Very similar to me going into the Steelers game a couple of weeks ago where I thought how good those edge guys were.
“Ninety-three (Campbell) and 91 (Ngakoue), those guys are phenomenal players. They are really good players worth our attention. So, yeah, 100 percent going against this team we know how important it is to protect the quarterback.”
Against the Jaguars, it can be the difference in the game.
Jacksonville feeds off the energy its defensive front creates. There are tangible benefits such as better field position and potential takeaways. But there are intangible benefits as well.
When an offense sees its defense suffocating the opposition, it takes some pressure off. The margin for error becomes greater, and the team can play looser.
The Colts believe the offensive line is the strength of their team.
Sunday, it needs to play up to that standard.
“Every week is a big test for us,” center Ryan Kelly said. “Every week we’re talking about how good the front seven is, and this (Jacksonville) team is no different than that. They pride themselves on getting to the quarterback, and they’ve been good at stopping the run all year. They’re a really good defense, so it’s going to be a big week for us.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.