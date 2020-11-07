INDIANAPOLIS — The look on Justin Houston’s face could only be described as incredulous.
The Indianapolis Colts defensive end shook his head and widened his eyes. He was asked moments earlier who is the fastest quarterback he’s seen on the field?
The answer was instantaneous: Lamar Jackson.
When a follow-up was asked about Houston’s lack of hesitation, that incredulous look appeared.
“Have you seen him play?” Houston said.
That was a few weeks ago, before Jackson again was a looming presence in Houston’s life. The two last met on Dec. 9, 2018, with Houston’s Kansas City Chiefs beating Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens 27-24 in overtime.
Jackson, in his first half-season as a starter, threw for 147 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 14 times for 67 yards.
When the Ravens (5-2) visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, the quarterback will be the reigning MVP and by far the biggest test of the season for a rising Indianapolis defense.
“I think the biggest thing is just don’t play scared,” Houston said. “Respect him, but don’t fear him. So don’t let that slow him down in your rush. I know a lot of guys get timid. They kind of slow down on their rush and don’t be as aggressive at the line. You just have to play your game, if anything.”
Jackson is struggling to match the numbers of his MVP campaign in 2019, but he remains a unique challenge.
He’s completing 60.5% of his passes for 1,343 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he’s rushed 66 times for 411 yards and two scores. It’s a singular mix of air and land, and Baltimore has largely built its offense to take advantage of it.
Wide receiver Marquise Brown has made some noise about getting a few more targets, and the Ravens would like to make better use of his speed. Still, he has 27 catches for 379 yards and two scores and is a major threat on every snap.
But Baltimore’s real strength is on the ground. The Ravens have the No. 1-ranked running game in the NFL with four players boasting at least 225 yards. It’s a multi-faceted attack that demands focus from the entire defense, and Jackson leads the way.
It’s not just the quarterback’s speed that’s so dangerous. It’s how he deploys it.
“When you’re dealing with a guy that can run all phases of the running game from A to Z, it’s always a challenge,” Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus said. “A guy that can run that fast, can run sideline to sideline, can run inside the tackles — it’s a big challenge for us, and we’re going to need all of our team’s speed this week.”
Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is particularly looking forward to the challenge.
The two-time all-pro never lacks motivation, and it’s easy for him to find the juice this week. He’ll likely serve as a spy against Jackson more often than any other defender, and he also is a unique talent at his position.
In fact, the game could serve as a showcase for a player who still believes he’s underrated. But he won’t get any bulletin board material from Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh.
“He’s just a really unique guy,” Harbaugh said. “He’s really rangy. He’s got heavy hands. He can also run. He sifts traffic pretty good. He can also shock a block and get off of it. He does all the things that good linebackers do.
“Also the same in coverage, he’s very aware in coverages. That’s not always the case for a guy who plays the run real well. Again, a well-rounded football player.”
If there’s one theme coming from Colts defenders this week, it’s unity.
They know containing Jackson is a team effort and won’t come down to any one player. The most used word in interviews this week was “discipline.”
It’s a fine line between aggression and recklessness, and it’s one that could make the difference for the Colts (5-2). Defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis spoke about the need for “second-effort” rushes, essentially calling on his teammates to not give up on plays and to swarm to the football.
They have to cut off Jackson’s angles of escape, which will be ultra difficult because of his mix of vision and speed.
And that’s precisely what makes the matchup so enticing for Leonard. The winner will come away with a solid tiebreaker in the wild-card playoff chase, and this is just the start of a rugged four-game stretch for Indianapolis.
For Leonard, games like his are why he plays.
“I want to go out there and outplay their offense, just so I can say I stepped up to the challenge, I took the challenge and I succeeded because I’m a competitor,” he said. “I love to win, I love to compete and this game right here is going to be one of the biggest competitive games not just in the run game but facing a guy like Lamar Jackson.”
