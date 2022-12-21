INDIANAPOLIS – Nick Foles is no stranger to late-season calls to action, so maybe it was inevitable this maddening Indianapolis Colts season would find its way into the veteran quarterback’s hands.
Foles will start Monday night’s home game against the Los Angeles Chargers, marking the second time this year Matt Ryan has been benched by Indianapolis.
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday announced the decision during his weekly Wednesday news conference and gave a nod to the fact Foles will be the third different starting quarterback in a seven-game stretch.
“We’ll evaluate it the same way we do every week,” he said of Foles’ grip on the starting job. “We’ll look at it. Hopefully, he plays well enough that it leaves no doubt who it’s going to be, right? That’s the intent.”
Foles’ most recent start also came on Dec. 26 when he guided the Chicago Bears to a 25-24 road victory against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 last season. He was 24-of-35 for 250 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions but was sacked four times.
That was Foles’ only game action as Chicago opened the year with veteran Andy Dalton as its starter and transitioned to first-round rookie Justin Fields.
He’s played only two snaps for the Colts (4-9-1) this season, with both coming at the end of a 24-0 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Foles has not attempted a pass and has been inactive for five games.
Now, he’ll be entrusted to run the Indianapolis offense in a prime-time matchup with playoff implications for the Chargers (8-6).
And his first thoughts were with his closest teammates.
“I mean, it’s been a crazy year for this organization and everyone involved,” Foles said. “It’s tough for – as a QB room, we’re really close. I’m with two great quarterbacks with Matt and Sam (Ehlinger). The biggest thing we talk about is having a good group that cares for each other. That’s the most important thing, and we’ve been really put to the test this year with all the different changes.
“Once again, we’re in a different change. We’re there for each other, and that’s what I love about this group. When I remember this year, it will be this QB room and how we always stuck together and had each other’s best interest and had each other’s backs because that’s really special within this game.”
Foles’ most famous replacement job came with the Philadelphia Eagles during the postseason following the 2017 regular season.
He completed 72.6% of his passes for 971 yards with six touchdowns and one interception during the Eagles’ three-game run to the Super Bowl championship. He was 28-of-43 for 373 yards with three touchdowns and one pick in the title game against the New England Patriots and was named the Super Bowl MVP.
This three-game stretch to end the Colts’ disappointing season will feature far less drama.
Foles took his first snaps with the first-team during Wednesday’s practice but said he’ll be ready to go on game day.
“I think -- just with my career path – I think if you always expect something, it’s just going to throw you through a loop, especially here. You never know what’s going to happen each week. It’s sort of been that year. Unfortunately, in the NFL, there are years like that. That’s why I say you want a good group of people, and we have that here.
“For me, it’s always just doing what I need to do in my role. If I’m backing up, it’s helping the starter. It’s also doing my own routine. Then when you’re playing, your routine switches a little bit because you’re playing. You have more say. For me, it’s just sort of rolling with the punches each week and being the best teammate I can for the QB room.”
Foles’ career has seen some noteworthy highlights.
In addition to the Super Bowl run, he was named to the Pro Bowl in 2013 – his second season after being drafted in the third round out of Arizona – and completed 64% of his passes for 2,891 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions for Philadelphia.
But he’s never made more than 11 starts in a single season and has a 29-27 career record as a starter. Foles has completed 62.4% of his passes for 14,003 yards with 82 touchdowns and 43 interceptions in 69 games.
The hope is his penchant for the deep ball can bring a much-needed boost to the NFL’s 29th-ranked scoring offense and 19th-ranked passing game.
Ryan was unable to bring the expected stability at quarterback, throwing 13 interceptions and losing five fumbles in his 12 starts. His arm also has been noticeably weaker since returning from his right shoulder injury over the past five games.
He’s thrown five touchdowns and four interceptions while averaging just 6.4 yards per attempt during that stretch. Indianapolis also ranks 31st in the red zone, scoring a touchdown on just 45% of its trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
“It’s no secret we haven’t converted in the red zone, and ultimately you’ve got to make plays in the NFL, and we’re not making nearly enough explosive plays and not making plays in the red zone,” Saturday said. “Again – I’ve said before – this is not all on Matt. This is us entirely on an offensive perspective, but ultimately that leads into it.
“I feel like Nick will give us a better chance to go win these last three games, and that’s why we’re heading that way.”