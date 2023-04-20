INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor came beaming into the interview room at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center this week.
And why not?
The 24-year-old is a newlywed. His ankle’s feeling good after offseason injury. He’s got a fresh start in a new offense under first-year head coach Shane Steichen. And he’s in the final year of his rookie contract.
That latter fact could be a source of stress as the regular-season approaches if talks for an extension drag on. But Taylor said Wednesday it’s not a concern.
“It wouldn’t be a distraction to me,” he said. “I’m under contract here for four years. I put the pen to the paper, so that’s where I’m at right now. I made an obligation to them. They made an obligation to me. But things will happen naturally.”
There were plenty of distractions a year ago for the Indianapolis Colts.
Head coach Frank Reich was fired in November, and the team cycled through three starting quarterbacks during a disastrous 4-12-1 campaign.
Taylor was not immune from the struggles. He missed six games with an injured ankle and played hurt in several others.
The end result? He fell short of the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the first time in three NFL seasons and averaged a career-low 4.5 yards per carry – a full yard short of his mark in 2022 when he led the league with 1,811 rushing yards.
Indianapolis fared no better on offense as a whole, ranking 30th with 17 points per game and finishing 23rd in both passing yards (3,432) and rushing yards (1,866).
Steichen was hired after helping to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl as their offensive coordinator and will be charged with turning the attack around.
He’s described his offensive philosophy succiently: Pass to score points. Run to win.
“I won’t go into too much because we don’t want to give out intel,” wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. “But I’ll just say that he’s very excited about the pass game. Which I love that, right? Because I catch passes, and he wants to throw it.”
What does that mean for Taylor coming off career lows in carries (192), rushing yards (861) and rushing touchdowns (four)?
“It’s gonna be a lot of me watching Michael Pittman taking guys deep and scoring touchdowns,” he said with a wide smile. “I’ve gotta start sprinting down the field so I can go celebrate with Pittman.”
The reality is the Colts are likely to run the ball plenty.
Philadelphia finished fifth in the league with 2,509 rushing yards last season and led the NFL with 32 rushing touchdowns.
Those numbers were aided by mobile quarterback Jalen Hurts – who rushed for 760 yards and 13 scores – but top rusher Miles Sanders finished with a healthy 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns.
It’s too early to get a grasp of how the particulars for Indianapolis’ offense will play out this fall – especially in light of the fact it’s still unclear who will start under center.
Veteran Gardner Minshew was signed as a free agent in March, but a rookie is expected to arrive early in next week’s NFL Draft.
That prospect’s strengths will go a long way toward determining how the Colts choose to attack defenses.
“I think in this league you build successful offenses around the strengths of the players,” Indianapolis offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. “That’s what we plan on doing.”
Taylor is looking forward to serving as a mentor for whichever offensive rookies join the team next week. If there’s a quarterback in the mix – as expected – his goal will be to make sure the youngster knows he’s got plenty of support behind him.
The best way to do that would be a healthy return to form.
It’s been said a good running game is a young quarterback’s best friend.
But Taylor’s just focused on being efficient and taking advantage of a new beginning.
“I’m excited cause it’s 2023, so we have another opportunity,” he said. “… You got another opportunity to write another page in your book, so what are you gonna do? What’s this chapter gonna be? How do you want to express yourself with this chapter? So that’s what I’m excited for.”