INDIANAPOLIS – With two big needs filled early in the new league year, the Indianapolis Colts can turn toward less glamorous areas of the roster.
That process started Friday when the team re-signed reserve offensive linemen Le’Raven Clark.
That move came not long after fellow reserve offensive lineman Joe Haeg signed a one-year deal reportedly worth $2.3 million to protect new quarterback Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Former Colts tight end Eric Ebron also announced Friday he’s taking his prodigious talent – and personality – to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a two-year deal. That contract reportedly is worth $12 million.
No details have yet been released on Clark’s contract, but the team listed him as a guard/tackle in its official announcement. That suggests, unsurprisingly, he could be tapped to fill Haeg’s former utility role.
In recent seasons, Haeg has been used as the sixth linemen in jumbo sets and served as a backup for all five positions – including center.
Originally a third-round pick out of Texas Tech in 2016, Clark made 12 starts over his first three NFL seasons – six at right guard, four at left tackle and two at right tackle.
He was on the active roster for all 16 games in 2019 but did not take an offensive snap as Indianapolis was the only team in the league to start the same five linemen through all 16 games.
But general manager Chris Ballard spoke about the value of experienced depth up front during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine.
“From a developmental standpoint because of the speed of the game, the changes in technique on the o-line, I think it’s better to anticipate (needs) a year or two earlier and start to get some guys in the pipeline,” Ballard said. “We’ve been fortunate here because we’ve had Joe Haeg and Le’Raven. We’ve had some young guys that have been young and been able to develop, and when they’ve had to step in and play, we were able to continue to play good football up front. We definitely have to keep our eye on that.”
The Colts could continue to add to the depth in free agency, but the draft remains the more likely vehicle for addition.
Ballard has made no secret for his preference to build from the trenches first. In this offseason alone, he’s traded a first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and handed him a four-year contract extension reportedly worth $84 million and re-signed franchise left tackle Anthony Castonzo for two years and a reported $33 million.
With Castonzo on a short-term deal and big extensions likely in the near future for center Ryan Kelly and left guard Quenton Nelson, finding cost-efficient options in the draft takes on more importance.
“Y’all obsess about wideouts,” Ballard told reporters at the Combine. “I obsess about O-line and D-line.”
As for the players whose exits became official Friday, Haeg made 35 starts over four seasons after being drafted in the fifth round in 2016. He made 29 of those starts in his first two years and appeared in all 16 games last season without making a start.
Ebron enjoyed a Pro Bowl season in 2018 with 66 catches for 750 yards and 13 touchdowns, but his numbers dipped significantly in his second year with the Colts. In 11 games last season, he caught 31 passes for 375 yards and three scores before ending the year on injured reserve with an ankle injury.
