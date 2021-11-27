INDIANAPOLIS — Carson Wentz always had confidence in this locker room.
Even as the Indianapolis Colts dropped to 1-4 with an overtime loss against the Baltimore Ravens in October, Wentz believed the team would respond. He’d only been here about seven months, but he’d seen enough to know his teammates had the right stuff to rally.
“You never want to lose, but to come away from some of these losses and say, ‘Here’s how close we were, here’s how close we were,’ I think in those moments, that really defines a team and character,” Wentz said. “When you’re squeezed, what’s inside of you is going to come out. For us, it’s how do we respond? How do we react?
“I thought guys have rallied since then in a really positive way. Found ways to win games, finish ball games, which we didn’t do in that one. So definitely learned a lot about ourselves from that one.”
The Colts (6-5) will learn a lot about themselves again Sunday with the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting Lucas Oil Stadium.
The Bucs (7-3) have a comfortable lead in the NFC South, but they’re part of a tight five-team race for the conference’s No. 1 overall seed. The Arizona Cardinals currently lead those standings at 9-2, and the Dallas Cowboys’ loss on Thanksgiving day opened the door for Tampa Bay to move up a notch.
The Bucs also are getting healthier. Tight end Rob Gronkowski will play for the second straight week, and the team also could get back defensive tackle Vita Vea — one of the NFL’s best run defenders.
It’s a team that should provide Indianapolis with its toughest challenge of a season that’s been filled with adversity.
“(Tampa’s Super Bowl run) didn’t surprise me only because of the defense and the quarterback,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “Obviously, they have great skill on offense as well. (Defensive coordinator) Todd Bowles, I’ve gone up against Todd Bowles a handful of times. I just think he’s one of the best defensive coordinators that I’ve gone up against. So you’ve got that combination there and then you’ve got probably the greatest player ever playing quarterback for you and just still playing at a super high level.
“They got it going, believed and it was fun to watch. Obviously, a great accomplishment.”
Everything obviously begins with Tom Brady.
At the age of 44, the seven-time world champion is completing 67.1% of his passes for 3,177 yards with a league-high 29 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Just as it was for two decades with the New England Patriots, timing is the key.
Brady gets the ball out fast, and he spreads it around. Chris Godwin leads the team with 63 receptions for 782 yards, and Mike Evans has added 47 catches for 679 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Defenses can’t focus only on the aerial attack, however. Leonard Fournette has rushed for 521 yards and four touchdowns and added another 323 yards receiving. When Fournette got hot last season, Tampa’s offense took off.
“Yeah, I think a lot of it is timing, so we have to do a good job,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “Obviously in the backend, disrupting routes and stuff like that and also when they run the ball because they’re a big-time passing offense obviously, but when they do run the ball, they’re pretty efficient at running the ball. They have a solid o-line. They do a lot of the Tampa double teams up front, those things like that. So to really get after it in the passing game, we have to make sure we do a good job of knocking out the run game.”
The Colts have won five of their last six games overall and haven’t lost in regulation since Week 3.
It’s a run reminiscent of 2018, when Indianapolis won nine of its final 10 games to rally from a 1-5 start and make the playoffs. But no opponent down the stretch that season caused as much of an obstacle as Tampa Bay will this week.
While the Colts have acknowledged this week carries a little extra juice, the overall mentality never changes.
“I think 1-0 mentality or win the day mentality, all of that — A) it’s the mentality I’ve had my whole career,” Wentz said. “Good, bad and ugly, just how do you get better that day? How do you focus on that day at hand? Coming off a big win, it definitely helps us. A big, emotional win, a lot invested into it, but now we have to go prove it again. We don’t look towards next week. We don’t look towards the rest of December. We look towards what’s right in front of us, and we have to go earn it yet again.”
