INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ big splash on the first day of free agency came at an unlikely position – kicker.
NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported late Monday night the Colts have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams kicker Matt Gay. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero later added the deal is expected to be for four years and worth $22.5 million.
It’s the most lucrative contract ever for a kicker in free agency.
“Rarely are deals in free agency perfect for a player, his family and the team,” agent David Canter tweeted along with a graphic celebrating the reported agreement. “This is perfect.”
Gay is the fifth-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history (101-of-115, 87.8%) and connected at a 92.5% clip over the last three seasons with the Rams.
The 28-year-old entered the league as a fifth-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers out of Utah in 2019. He struggled as a rookie, going 27-of-35 (77.1%) on field goals and missing five extra points.
Waived at the end of the 2020 preseason and replaced by veteran Ryan Succop, Gay landed on the practice squad in Indianapolis for two months. L.A. signed him off the practice squad in November, and he went 14-of-16 over the final seven games with the Rams.
Gay was 32-of-34 (94.1%) on field goals in 2021 and 28-of-30 (93.3%) last season. He’s also made 97.9% of his extra points (95-of-97) since joining Los Angeles.
Gay is 17-of-23 on attempts from 50 yards or further during his career, and he’s 12-of-15 from that distance over the past three seasons.
The Colts also reportedly agreed to re-sign linebacker E.J. Speed, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz. Speed’s deal is expected to be for two years and worth $8 million with an additional $500,000 in incentives each year.
Also a fifth-round pick in 2019 out of Tarleton State – 19 slots after Gay – Speed has six starts with 110 tackles, one sack and three forced fumbles over four NFL seasons. He had career highs in starts (five) and tackles (63) in 2022, serving primarily as the strong-side linebacker.
Speed has been a standout on special teams, where he has played 1,021 snaps. In 2021, he scored a pair of touchdowns on blocked punts.
He’ll also provide some insurance as star weak-side linebacker Shaquille Leonard continues his return from back surgery.
It wasn’t all additions for Indianapolis on Monday.
Linebacker Bobby Okereke is expected to sign a four-year, $40 million deal to join the New York Giants, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. And cornerback Brandon Facyson is expected to rejoin the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore.
Okereke – a third-round pick out of Stanford in 2019 – made 49 starts with 420 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, four forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries over four seasons with the Colts.
He had a career-high 151 tackles with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in 2022, making 16 starts while primarily filling in for Leonard at weak-side linebacker.
Indianapolis retains good depth at the position with Leonard, Speed and Zaire Franklin – who set a franchise-record with 167 tackles during a breakout 2022 season.
Facyson made four starts with 28 tackles and six pass deflections during his lone season with the Colts in 2022. He made nine of his 17 career starts for the Raiders in 2021.