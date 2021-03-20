The Indianapolis Colts reportedly made their first major ripple of the free agency period Saturday, agreeing to a one-year deal to bring back veteran cornerback Xavier Rhodes, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Rhodes experienced something of a rebirth last season, his first in Indianapolis after spending seven years with the Minnesota Vikings.
Quarterbacks completed just 51.9% of their passes when targeting Rhodes, and he allowed a quarterback rating of 84.5. Those numbers were greatly reduced from a rough 2019 season with the Vikings when completions against him came at an 81.5% rate and quarterbacks compiled a gaudy 123.8 rating when targeting him.
Much of the credit was given to former Colts defensive backs coach Jonathan Gannon, who has since joined Nick Sirianni’s staff as the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive coordinator. Gannon’s previous relationship with Rhodes in Minnesota helped to recruit the cornerback initially and provided a short-hand communication tool during an offseason severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
But Rhodes also clicked quickly with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and his full-time, full-effort approach.
“Xavier had a heck of a year,” Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said in January. “Really bought into what we are doing.”
Rhodes was excited to return to a predominantly zone-based scheme that would allow him to keep his eyes on the quarterback more often. It translated to more big plays, with Rhodes picking off two passes and disrupting 12 more.
The pair of interceptions were Rhodes’ highest total since 2017, and the 12 pass break-ups were the most since 2014. He also scored a touchdown for the first time since 2016.
It was expected the bounce-back performance would lead to a big pay day after Rhodes played last season on a one-year, $3 million deal. Monetary terms for the 30-year-old’s new contract were not immediately revealed, but he did not appear to generate the expected large offers on the open market.
The Colts have been quiet this offseason since agreeing to a trade with the Eagles for quarterback Carson Wentz in February. Their only moves through the first three days of free agency were to re-sign running back Marlon Mack, claim defensive tackle Andrew Brown off waivers from the Houston Texans and sign former Notre Dame defensive end Isaac Rochell away from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Owner Jim Irsay, head coach Frank Reich and Ballard have repeatedly stated their belief this team is close to Super Bowl contention. So the lack of splashy offseason moves has drawn questions about the team’s willingness to commit financially to that goal.
Irsay has countered by expressing a need to seek immediate roster improvement while retaining the flexibility to re-sign players whose rookie deals will soon expire. That group includes linebacker Darius Leonard and right tackle Braden Smith in 2021 and left guard Quenton Nelson in 2022.
“Guys, I really love to win,” Irsay said during a video call Thursday. “Maybe I just hate to lose too much. I’m in it to win football games, and I’m going to do everything I can in my power to make that happen. So it’s never going to be a question of, ‘are the Colts committing enough dollars to winning football games?’ That’s never going to be the question.
“We’re always going to be out there trying to do everything we can for greatness on the field. At the same time, that’s still managing it … one of the most important things is signing your great players that are going into their second contracts. That’s something that is critical.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.