INDIANAPOLIS — The AFC South is the land of opportunity.
But even in this division, the Indianapolis Colts’ chances will not continue for eternity.
Sunday’s rematch with the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium is drenched with desperation.
The Jaguars (2-3) are riding a two-game losing streak during which they’ve turned the ball over a total of seven times. That’s nirvana compared to Indianapolis (2-2-1), which enters with the lowest-scoring offense in the NFL yet somehow remains within a half-game of the division lead.
The winner remains in prime contention for the AFC South crown. The loser waits for the carousel of failure within the division to twirl up new hope.
In the Colts’ case, however, those second chances are running dry.
Indianapolis is 0-2-1 against AFC South foes, and two of its remaining three divisional games will be played over the next two weeks.
“We have to take advantage these next two weeks,” Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “Obviously, Jacksonville has our number, and they did a great job executing against us in Week 2, and we have a great opportunity this week to come in and clean those things up like we have over the past couple of weeks and go out there and execute.”
Jacksonville’s recent dominance in the series has been well documented.
The Jaguars won last season’s finale 26-11 to knock Indianapolis out of playoff contention and send the franchise into an offseason of change and self-reflection. Things got even worse on Sept. 18 when the Colts journeyed back to northeast Florida and were blasted 24-0 in the second game this season.
Those two losses are at the heart of the firestorm that engulfs head coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard. After team owner Jim Irsay hyped the dawning of a new golden era during the preseason, Indianapolis has fallen well short of expectations.
There are bright spots on defense, where veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore again looks like an All-Pro, Zaire Franklin is developing into a breakout star and the defensive line has at times been dominant.
Special teams also has held promise with kicker Chase McLaughlin connecting on three field goals of 50 yards or more and punter Matt Haack dropping 52.4% of his kicks inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
The offense, meanwhile, has been stuck in reverse.
Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan has been sacked 21 times — tied for the most in the league entering Week 6 — and he’s been responsible for 10 of the team’s 11 turnovers. Only two teams have coughed the ball up more often than Indianapolis.
Turnovers played a big role in the most recent loss at Jacksonville, with Ryan tossing three interceptions — including one on the opening drive.
The quarterback was also sacked five times while barely completing 50% of his attempts (16-of-30), and the team around him suffered a total systemic meltdown.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was hardly touched while finishing 25-of-30 for 235 yards and two touchdowns, and while Jacksonville averaged just 2.6 yards per carry, James Robinson’s 37-yard touchdown run remains the longest rush of the season against the Colts.
Indianapolis was just 2-of-10 on third down and managed just nine first downs and 218 total yards in a putrid offensive performance.
But it should be noted the Colts were playing without top wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. That dynamic duo has combined for 31 catches and 384 yards in the past three weeks.
Pierce is responsible for 15 of those catches for 222 yards, and he’s clearly earning the confidence of his quarterback.
“I just think he’s the same guy whether it’s midway through the fourth quarter or second series of the game,” Ryan said. “He has that same look in his eye the entire game. The moment’s not too big when the ball comes to him or doesn’t. He goes to work, and so it’s the mindset really, then his ball skills. His ball skills to me are really impressive.
“We had a ball that got tipped or whatever and was kind of flying around. It was a strange, strange play, but he made a contested catch after that, too, which was a huge play for us. I’ve been impressed with that. His ball skills and just his attitude has been awesome.”
Indianapolis can use any offensive boost it can get, and anything that helps erase the memory of the teams’ previous meeting should be welcome.
But it’s instructive for the Colts to remember that pain as well.
There are still 12 games remaining in the regular season, but time already is running short in the division. Beating Jacksonville holds utmost importance for a team still trying to salvage a sliver of its preseason hope.
“I mean, they beat us up pretty bad last time,” Reich said. “I think we all understand that. I think we’re looking forward to the opportunity. We know this is a good football team. They are good in all three phases. We know how we’ve been against them lately.
“This is more about us. This is more about us taking a step and proving we are making the progress that we want to make. That’s really our mindset.”