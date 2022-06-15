INDIANAPOLIS – Khari Willis heard a higher calling, and the 26-year-old safety is leaving the NFL behind.
In a post to his Instagram account Wednesday, Willis announced he’ll retire from the Indianapolis Colts to pursue a life in ministry.
“I’d first like to thank the Indianapolis Colts organization for granting me the opportunity to compete in the National Football League the past three years,” Willis wrote. “I’ve built lifelong relationships with various teammates, coaches and support staff that have impacted me greatly. The lessons that I’ve learned in this phase of my life will be valuable for me in my next chapter.
“With much prayer and deliberation, I have elected to officially retire from the NFL as I endeavor to devote the remainder of my life to the further advancement of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. I thank all of my family, friends and those who have supported me on this journey thus far, and I look forward to your continued support through the next phase of my life.
“I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life, which brings me much joy and purpose. Thank you for all your support over the years.”
Drafted in the fourth round out of Michigan State in 2019, Willis played in 39 games with 33 starts over three seasons with the Colts. He finished with 219 tackles, 3.5 sacks, four interceptions and 11 pass breakups while showing versatility as both a box and coverage safety.
Last season was difficult for Willis, who missed six games and went on the injured reserve list in November. He played in a career-high 14 games in 2020, recording his best season with 85 tackles, two interceptions and his lone career touchdown.
Indianapolis was active at safety in the offseason, adding free agents Rodney McLeod and Armani Watts before trading up to select Maryland’s Nick Cross in the third round.
McLeod – who has 123 career starts over 10 seasons with the St. Louis Rams and Philadelphia Eagles – figures to get the first crack at replacing Willis, but there should be plenty of reps to go around.
New defensive coordinator Gus Bradley likes to employ three safeties often, and Cross is highly regarded by the coaching staff. The 20-year-old made 66 tackles with three sacks and three interceptions for the Terrapins last year and finished his three-year college career with 134 tackles, four sacks and five picks.
The future at the position looks solid with Cross and third-year free safety Julian Blackmon, who is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a torn Achilles’ tendon.
But the Colts will certainly feel the absence of Willis – who was renowned as an old soul with natural leadership skills in addition to his on-field talent.
“We’re thankful and appreciative of Khari’s contributions to the Colts both on and off the field over the last three seasons,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “Khari’s character, leadership and professionalism will be missed in our locker room as will his play on Sundays. I admire and respect his decision to transition into the next stage of his life and ministry, and my prayers will always be with him.”