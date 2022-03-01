INDIANAPOLIS – As Frank Reich gathered with a gaggle of reporters Tuesday away from the official NFL Scouting Combine podium at the Indiana Convention Center, he was asked if he believes quarterback Carson Wentz has been surprised by the rumors circulating the last two months.
After a high-profile trade from the Philadelphia Eagles last year, there was widespread belief Wentz could be the quarterback who stopped the spinning carousel under center in the Circle City.
Instead, Indianapolis’ decision makers are answering tough questions about the future of the passing game for the fifth offseason in a row.
“I would think so,” the Colts’ head coach said. “I mean, he hasn’t expressed that to me, so I probably shouldn’t speak for him. But I think we’re all surprised we’re here, especially with where we were at three-quarters of the way through the season.”
Losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and – especially – the Jacksonville Jaguars with the playoffs on the line in the final two weeks of the regular season continue to haunt this franchise.
Reich and general manager Chris Ballard have spent much of the offseason trying to dissect how things went so badly so quickly and what can be done to get the franchise back on track.
There’s an entirely new defensive coaching staff after coordinator Matt Eberflus was hired for the top job with the Chicago Bears, and there’s plenty of talk about adding more playmakers at the offensive skill positions.
But the loudest conversations by far have concerned Wentz. After the team traded first- and third-round picks and assumed the final four years on his contract just last year, it was surprising to hear a lack of conviction for the quarterback returning as the starter in 2022 in the immediate aftermath of the loss to the Jaguars.
By the time the Super Bowl rolled around last month, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen was reporting Wentz will be traded or released.
Nobody with Indianapolis confirmed that report Tuesday. Neither did they offer compelling evidence to the contrary.
“I know I’m going to get a lot of questions about Carson right now, and it’s a – I don’t have a direct answer for you,” Ballard said. “We’re working through it. (Owner) Mr. (Jim) Irsay, Frank and I will sit down over the next 10 days and figure out where it’s going. Ultimately, we’ll do what’s best for the team, for the Colts – both in the short term and in the long term.”
Complicating matters is the lack of a clear alternative.
The only other quarterbacks on the roster – Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan – have never taken a regular-season snap and are longshots at best to be elevated to a starting role next season.
The draft class and free-agent market offer few highly regarded options, and the Colts’ lack of a first-round pick in next month’s draft is not ideal for any trade scenario.
Ballard made it clear the Colts still believe they have the talent to compete next season. The 9-8 finish left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth, but there were real flashes of potential prior to the collapse.
And while the quarterback is far from alone in spreading the blame for the way things ended, it is the natural spot to look for improvement.
Indianapolis’ internal talks in the coming week will center around whether Wentz is the best long-term answer for the franchise.
“We’re not there yet,” Ballard said. “I’m not there yet. That’s something that we’ll talk about as a group and move forward. Whatever decision we make will be the best one for us.”
The general manager said there could be plenty of healthy disagreement during the process, but once a final decision is reached, he, Irsay and Reich will all be on board.
It was Reich who pushed for Wentz’s addition last year, and the head coach still believes in the quarterback.
Wentz completed 62.4% of his passes for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions last season, a marked improvement from his disastrous 2020 season in Philadelphia.
But the final two weeks left a lot to be desired and have put his future with the Colts in jeopardy.
“I was a big part of that decision to get him here, and so I believe he’s going to continue to have a lot of success at quarterback,” Reich said. “That might be here. It might not be here. That decision has yet to be determined, but I still believe in the person and I still believe in the player.”
