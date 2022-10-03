INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have gotten away from their identity during the first four weeks of this season.
The league’s highest paid offensive line has surrendered 15 sacks and paved the way for the NFL’s lowest scoring attack. But, most incredibly, Indianapolis (1-2-1) has been unable to generate even a semblance of a running game since the Week 1 tie at Houston.
The Colts averaged just 1.7 yards per carry Sunday against the Tennessee Titans (2-2), who came in giving up a league-worst average of 5.8 yards per attempt.
One month into the season, Indianapolis is 27th in the NFL with 351 rushing yards on a pedestrian 3.5 yards per attempt.
Last year’s rushing champ, Jonathan Taylor, has 328 yards and just one touchdown on 4 yards per tote and is nursing an ankle injury that could keep him on the sideline Thursday against the Denver Broncos.
Long the bread-and-butter of this offense, the running game’s absence has played a significant role in the Colts’ disappointing start.
“I feel very confident we’re going to get the run game going,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “We’ve had a good process -- the way we scheme plays, the way we teach it, the players that we have. We’re making adjustments with players. You guys know how we say it, it takes all 11 in the run game.
“Of course, the six key guys are the five O-linemen and the tight end. So three out of those six are (gone from last year). You count Jack Doyle (because) you’re probably losing the best blocking tight end in the NFL.”
Mo Alie-Cox had a whale of a game against the Titans – catching all six of his targets for 85 yards and two touchdowns – and he played 70% of the offensive snaps. Kylen Granson also had a nice game catching the ball, but neither he nor rookie Jelani Woods are as big a threat in the ground attack as Alie-Cox.
And none of them are a match for Doyle.
The two other new starters in the mix are Matt Pryor at left tackle and Will Fries, who replaced Danny Pinter at right guard on Sunday.
It’s never about any one single link in the chain -- not even the guy with the ball in his hand most often. Improvement has to come as a collective.
“Honestly, it’s not about JT,” running back Nyheim Hines said of the All-Pro rusher. “JT’s done well. JT’s been grinding. But his supporting cast around him has to be better – myself, receivers, anyone on this offense not named JT, we have to be better. (Quarterback) Matt’s (Ryan) been playing well and leading us, but outside of Matt and JT, we’ve just gotta be better – myself included – just collectively to help those guys out.”
The turnaround can come quickly.
Taylor had just one 100-yard effort in the first five games last season as the Colts got off to a 1-4 start. But starting with a 145-yard performance in Week 6 against the Houston Texans, Taylor went over the century mark in nine of the next 11 games with Indianapolis going 8-3.
Over his short NFL career, Taylor has consistently been more productive as the season progresses. He’s averaged just 4.2 yards per carry in nine September games. That number jumps to 5.0 in October, 5.3 in both November and December and a whopping 6.7 in January.
It’s far from a guarantee of future success, but it certainly provides at least a glimmer of hope for the future.
“It’s always little opportunities here and there,” Taylor said. “At the beginning of the season, though – we’re kind of starting to get into the meat and potatoes of the season – but defenses are always juiced up, jacked up at the beginning of the season. So it’s gonna be some tough sledding.”