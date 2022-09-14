INDIANAPOLIS – Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. carried a hefty load for the Indianapolis Colts’ offense in Week 1.
They combined for 296 of the team’s 517 total yards and scored both touchdowns in a 20-20 tie against the Houston Texans. Together they touched the ball 44 times, representing nearly half of Indianapolis’ 90 offensive snaps.
It’s a great start for the dynamic duo and likely an unsustainable workload.
Pittman appeared on the practice report Wednesday with a quad injury and was a limited participant. And Taylor’s 31 carries increased his total over the past 18 games to 363.
As the season moves forward – and perhaps as early as this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars – the Colts will need significant contributions from players outside their top stars.
“We are committed to spread the ball around, and that’s the great thing about Pitt – he’s an unselfish player,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “He knows we’re trying to get him the ball, but we’re not going to force it. (Quarterback) Matt’s (Ryan) too savvy. I think our coaching staff is experienced enough to understand when it’s right to try to get it to him and when it’s not. We have the personnel to mix it up with those other guys. They will rise to the occasion.
“As far as JT goes, the run game is a little bit different. He’s always going to be the center of attention, so teams are always going to try and stop the run. … Some weeks teams are going to really commit to it, and he won’t get 31 carries. He’ll get 15 carries some weeks. I hope it’s never less than 15, but there might be some weeks it’s 15 carries and people will say, ‘Well, he should get more than 15 carries.’ That’s where some weeks it’s 30, some weeks it’s 15, but he’s always going to be the centerpiece of the run game.”
The goal is balance, but necessity also will play a big role from week to week.
The Colts did what they had to do in the opener to erase a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit. Taylor rushed for 161 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown to cut the gap to 20-13 with 7:42 remaining in regulation. Pittman caught nine passes for 121 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to tie the game with 1:54 to play.
Taylor also caught four passes for 14 yards out of the backfield, another total that will fluctuate from week to week.
Some of the other raw numbers paint a gloomy portrait.
Ryan was the team’s second-leading rusher with four carries for 12 yards and backup running back Nyheim Hines – a focal point throughout the offseason – had just three carries for 4 yards.
Hines was second on the team with six catches for 50 yards, and Taylor was third in receptions.
Ashton Dulin (three catches for 46 yards) and Parris Campbell (three for 37) were the next most productive wide receivers.
But Ryan pointed out several players made big plays – especially during the fourth-quarter comeback and the overtime drive that would have won the game if not for a missed 42-yard field goal by released kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
In particular, Campbell, Dulin and tight end Mo Alie-Cox picked up key first downs to keep critical drives alive.
“That kind of stuff is big, and I really believe that if we just keep playing as a group – as a unit – and believe in that, at different times you never know when the ball is going to find you,” Ryan said. “You stay patient, but you make the plays when they are there, when your number is called. I think if we keep that mindset, we’ll do a great job.”
There are plenty of areas for the offense to clean up. Ryan’s bizarre snap struggles led to five fumbles and one lost possession. He also threw an interception on a head’s up play by defensive end Jerry Hughes.
The turnovers hurt, and they were compounded by a host of penalties, two dropped touchdown passes and three quarters of general inefficiency.
The fact Indianapolis rebounded in the fourth quarter helped avoid an outright loss.
But it won’t mean much in the final verdict for the season if the Colts don’t find a way to build off of it.
That process starts with support for the two men who carried the heaviest load.
“We definitely have to build on JT and Pittman’s momentum,” Hines said. “They both played astounding last week, and the guys not named that – we have to pick it up, too. Obviously, Pittman and JT are doing their things. They’re doing great, remarkable things, but myself and all the other guys around – when we get the ball in our hand, we have to make plays, too, to help those guys, take some pressure of them.”