INDIANAPOLIS — The good news? The Indianapolis Colts have reached the opponents’ red zone on 13 of their 19 offensive drives this season.
The bad news? Just four of those possessions have finished in the end zone.
It’s a situational stat that offers both reason for encouragement and opportunities for improvement for an offense that already has lost three key weapons and is still learning how best to mesh together.
“I do think it’s important to acknowledge and dissect all the areas we can get better so we are better in those situations — red zone, third down and all those things we know are key to winning,” Colts quarterback Philip Rivers said. “… We’re in this thing for the long haul, but we do know — we can talk about small sample size, but each game does stand alone, and each game matters because if you have a poor eight-game stretch in the red zone and third down, you probably are not going to be very happy with the win-loss record.”
So far Indianapolis is 1-1 during a seven-game opening stretch it must capitalize on if it hopes to be a serious contender in the AFC South. The slate continues Sunday with a visit from the struggling New York Jets (0-2).
In each of the first two weeks, the Colts squandered early chances to break the game open. It came back to haunt them during a 27-20 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 but had little effect on a 28-11 win against the Minnesota Vikings last week.
Against a heavy underdog like the Jets — who are getting 10½ points from oddsmakers, the most lopsided betting line in the NFL this week — such missed opportunities can keep an overmatched opponent in the game.
Indianapolis’ struggles have come in different forms.
Rivers admitted he missed an open Jack Doyle for a sure touchdown on the second drive in Jacksonville in favor of a check-down to Zach Pascal. That series ended with a failed run on fourth-and-1, and the Jaguars tied the game at 7-7 two possessions later.
Rookie kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a 30-yard field goal later in the game, and two other red-zone drives ended with short field goals instead of touchdowns.
In the win against Minnesota, a pass deflected off tight end Mo Alie-Cox’s hands and was intercepted inside the 10-yard line to end the opening drive.
Despite playing significant time without Doyle, running back Marlon Mack and wide receiver Parris Campbell, the Colts have scored on 52.6% of their possessions this year — a rate that ranks seventh in the league. But the offense ranks in the bottom half of the NFL — 18th of 32 teams — with 48 points.
Those 13 red-zone drives have resulted in five field goals, and four series — including one during which Indianapolis ran out the clock at the end of last week’s game — ended with no points.
“Of course, we are still so early in the year that you don’t have a lot of attempts, so every missed attempt — as far as the percentage — is going to hurt you more,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “We’ve had two or three where we’ve had penalties and we have long certain yardage situations. It’s always hard to pick up those long-yardage situations when you get behind the sticks, but especially so in the red zone.
“We put a lot of emphasis on that. We talk about it all the time, about staying in phase all the time, but especially in the red zone.”
The Jets’ offensive struggles have been a little broader.
New York ranks 30th in passing yards, 31st in rushing yards, 31st in points and last in total yards. Those numbers came against a pair of very good defenses in the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, but Indianapolis boasts the league’s top-ranked defense in yards allowed and No. 8 scoring defense.
The Colts made a big leap forward in Week 2, surrendering just 175 yards to the Vikings and keeping them scoreless between their first and last drives.
Indianapolis has racked up seven sacks overall, and it forced three turnovers last week.
“I don’t know if we’ve played anybody in the last two games that have really gone after every possession the way these guys do,” Jets head coach Adam Gase said. “You see a ball get thrown outside for 5 yards, that d-line is flying to the football. Their linebackers do a phenomenal job of getting to the ball. This is an extremely tough group to go against.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.