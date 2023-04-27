INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts swung for the fences Thursday night with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson widely is believed to be have the highest ceiling in this year’s draft class, and Colts general manager Chris Ballard is a believer.
Even if the always conservative decision maker couldn’t help but pump the breaks just a tad.
“He’s gotta come in and earn his way, like every player we bring in,” Ballard said. “But let’s don’t expect him to come in and be Superman from Day 1. And I think history shows there’s not a lot of them that can do that.”
Why does Indianapolis believe Richardson could beat the odds? Extensive background work and the little details on the tape.
The Colts worked Richardson out both on campus in Gainesville, Florida – where the quarterback also was a high school star – and at the Indiana Farm Bureau Center.
All the time spent around Richardson gave the team a comfort level with his maturity and personality. The tape made the team comfortable with what it’ll be getting on the field.
“He’s young, but he’s very poised,” Ballard said. “I think you see it when he plays.”
In particular, Indianapolis likes Richardson’s movement in the pocket. They believe he can feel the pressure without seeing it, a skill that seems to come to him innately but can take years to develop in other prospects.
There is a real question about experience. Richardson won’t turn 21 until next month, and he made just 13 starts at Florida – posting a 6-7 record.
But when his elite physical skills come together on the field, his potential appears to be unlimited.
First-year head coach Shane Steichen helped develop Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts into one of the best players in the league over the past two seasons.
He doesn’t want to draw comparisons between the quarterback he’s leaving behind in the City of Brotherly Love and the one he’ll coach in the fall.
Richardson has no such qualms.
He said Hurts is one of his favorite players, and he often watched the Eagles specifically because of the quarterback.
“I’m pretty much familiar with what they’re gonna run, and I’m excited to get in there,” Richardson said of the Indianapolis offense.
The Colts are just as happy to have him aboard.
Ballard called Richardson the day before the draft and told the quarterback he would be the pick if the board fell the way the team hoped.
There were some tense moments when the Houston Texans surprisingly selected Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick. But when the Texans traded back in to No. 3 with the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis knew it had its man.
The Colts believe Richardson’s maturity off the field and history of overcoming adversity will serve him well as he begins his NFL career.
“There’s a lot of guys that I know that I trust that I talked to about him,” Steichen said, “and everything was right at the top of the list as far as (character) was concerned.”
Nothing is being promised to the new face of the franchise.
Indianapolis signed veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew in free agency, and he could start the season under center.
Richardson seems most likely to contribute early with his running ability, but Steichen said it’s dangerous to overlook his arm talent.
And the first-year head coach won’t be hesitant to put Richardson on the field if he earns the opportunity.
“I think the development of players comes with more experience,” Steichen said.
The Colts were convinced Richardson was their man after his workout.
As careful as Ballard can be not to raise the already massive level of hype around the rookie, he can’t help but get excited by the possibilities.
“He’s a very smart young man, good kid,” Ballard said. “He works. We think it’s all in front of him.”
Richardson is equally excited to join a franchise once led by Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.
He said he’s been dealing with pressure his entire life, and he’s not going to succumb to it now.
The quarterback also sets expectations as high for himself as any outsider ever could.
“I’m gonna bring energy, I’m gonna bring hard work,” Richardson said, “and, God-willing, I’m gonna bring a Super Bowl.”