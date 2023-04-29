INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts didn’t have a sixth-round pick when the final day of the NFL Draft began Saturday.
But a fifth-round trade – the third and final time general manager Chris Ballard moved down the board over the three-day event – netted the 211th overall pick and a surprising selection that helps define the value of what can at times seem to be a drawn out draft evaluation period.
Unlike other picks – like No. 4 overall selection Anthony Richardson, for example – Wagner defensive end Titus Leo wasn’t on the Colts’ radar last summer. In fact, his school was barely a blip in the grand scheme of things.
But area scout Chad Henry eventually watched Leo on tape and was intrigued. Area scout Mike Lacy got a more personal look at Leo during the East-West Shrine Bowl in February and had the chance to interview the small-school prospect.
That brought Leo’s name into the draft room as the scouts returned to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center for pre-draft meetings, and he received a thumb’s up from the evaluators as a group.
That led to a top-30 visit at the facility where Leo made a good enough impression to become one of the Colts’ 12 picks in this year’s draft.
“So it was a real team process, and he was a guy that really took the entire process for us to stand on,” Henry said hours after the pick was made. “Plays with his hair on fire. He can run. He’s got some pass rush ability. He’s a good kid. He wants to win. He wants to play football the right way. There were a lot of enticing things about him.”
Leo is just the fourth player ever drafted out of Wagner, and he played a variety of different positions on both offense and defense for the Seahawks. The two-time captain finally landed as a hybrid linebacker/defensive end, and his NFL future projects as an edge rusher – perhaps, ironically, in Indianapolis’ “leo” position.
“I’m expected to develop as an edge rusher, really,” Leo said. “As (the Colts) said (during the draft process), I’m just scratching the surface of my potential. The transition – I played strong side-linebacker, I played receiver, safety and EDGE. I’ve only played defensive end and the edge rusher for only 22 games – just two seasons. So I’m still really a rookie at this position and just developing into it.”
The numbers reflect that.
In five years at Wagner, Leo posted 234 tackles, 41 tackles for loss and forced six tackles. But, playing his hybrid role, he had just 13 sacks.
His play drew plenty of notoriety in the Football Championship Subdivision. Leo was a two-time Northeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year and an FCS All-American.
The Colts were looking to add speed off the edge in this draft class, and Leo felt like the right value late in the sixth round.
“He’ll be added to the mix,” Ballard said. “It’s competition. He’s got speed and toughness. So that’s good traits to work with.”
Leo’s already a success story by making it into the draft at all.
He believes the same hard work and coachability that allowed him to achieve national recognition at Wagner will serve him well in the NFL.
Saturday was a day of celebration and the start of a new challenge to conquer.
“I was down in a smaller restaurant with my family and my agent, and then my agent and I went upstairs to the office and we were just hanging out there, letting the sixth round end, play out and see where we’re at,” Leo said. “I got the call, and that was it. The rest was history. I’m ready to go.”