INDIANAPOLIS – Breshad Perriman’s next stop in the NFL will come with the Indianapolis Colts.
The team announced Monday it has signed the former first-round pick, who visited the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center last week.
Drafted 26th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Perriman had just 20 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns over the past two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He lost his rookie season to a knee injury suffered during training camp and played just two seasons for the Ravens, compiling 43 catches for 576 yards and three scores.
He’s also played for the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets with two separate stints with the Bucs over his eight-year career.
He’ll turn 30 on Sept. 10, the day the Colts are scheduled to open the season at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and will face plenty of competition for a roster spot.
Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce lead a young wide receiver room. Veteran slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie was signed as a free agent in March, and rookie Josh Downs was drafted in the third round in April.
Special teams ace Ashton Dulin also was re-signed in March, and the team continues to monitor the development of Mike Strachan.
Perriman has 145 career catches for 2,343 yards and 16 touchdowns. He set career highs with 36 catches, 645 yards and six scores for Tampa Bay in 2019.
He’s played just 47 career snaps on special teams, with 41 of those coming last season.
Wide receiver Tyler Adams was waived to make room for Perriman on the 90-man roster.