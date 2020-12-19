INDIANAPOLIS — In many ways, the playoffs already have begun for the Indianapolis Colts.
Over the final three weeks of the regular season, the Colts (9-4) control their own destiny. But they can finish as high as the No. 2 overall seed in the AFC or miss the postseason all together for the fifth time in the past six years.
Such a wide range of potential results can have a liberating effect. There are so many possible outcomes, it lessens the temptation to keep an eye on out-of-town scores and sharpens the focus on the immediate task at hand.
Sunday that means a rematch with the Houston Texans and uber-talented quarterback Deshaun Watson at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“I love the competition just of how great he is,” Indianapolis linebacker Darius Leonard said. “As a competitor, you want to step up to every challenge. You want to play against all the greats. You don’t want anyone to miss a game. So when you’re done playing your whole NFL career, you want to say that you were able to play against the best to ever do it.”
There was some speculation the Texans (4-9) could shut Watson down after being eliminated from playoff contention with a 36-7 road loss against the Chicago Bears last week. But the 25-year-old quarterback had no interest in the plan, and it doesn’t appear to have gained serious traction with interim head coach Romeo Crennel.
In truth, Indianapolis probably wouldn’t have protested too loudly if Watson had decided to take a rest.
Just two weeks ago, he was 26-of-38 for 341 yards and rushed for a touchdown as the Colts escaped with a 26-20 victory in Houston. Watson drove the Texans to the 2-yard line in the final minutes before linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. recovered a botched snap and sealed the win.
In five career regular-season games against Indianapolis, Watson has averaged 318 yards and just over one touchdown pass. Houston is 2-3 in those games, which have each been decided by seven points or less.
“He is by far the best guy I’ve ever played against just in-the-pocket awareness,” Leonard said. “He has great contact balance in the pocket. He extends plays, and he is elusive. … I know every chance we get a chance to play against him, that’s when you really say, ‘OK, you’re playing against someone great. All the weight is on your shoulders.’ You have to make sure that you do your job, make sure you keep him in the pocket or whatever it comes.
“Just know it’s going to be a challenge, and make sure you step up.”
Leonard has been impressed with Watson’s ability to adapt to the loss of one of the league’s best receivers, DeAndre Hopkins, and continue to put up big numbers. He’s completing 68.9% of his passes this season for 3,761 yards with 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions.
Watson had a streak of three straight 300-yard games snapped in Chicago, and he’ll again likely be working with a depleted group of wide receivers. But Indianapolis always can expect to get the quarterback’s best effort.
In fact, Watson and star defensive end J.J. Watt nearly kept Houston in the game single-handedly on their respective sides of the ball during the first meeting.
Watt had four tackles for a loss and a sack to disrupt the Indianapolis offense, and he has 24 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in 14 career games against the Colts.
“He’s one of those guys that can a wreck a game if you let him,” Indianapolis wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said. “You have to pay close attention to him, know where he’s at and just try to eliminate him from the game. You know it’s going to be tough, but you have to know where he is at.”
The Texans have had equal difficulty in slowing down Hilton.
He had eight catches for 110 yards and one touchdown in the previous matchup, and he’s averaged 5.5 catches for 96.9 yards in 17 career games against Houston.
Hilton’s been on a hot streak the past three weeks with 17 catches for 277 yards and four touchdowns. The Colts have averaged 32 points during that stretch, and the offense seems to be settling into a late-season groove.
Indianapolis rushed for 212 yards and scored a season-high 44 points in last week’s win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Rookie Jonathan Taylor accounted for a career-high 150 yards on the ground and scored two touchdowns, including a 62-yard run that marked the team’s longest play from scrimmage this year.
With Houston ranked 31st in run defense, it would come as no surprise if Taylor sees a heavy workload again Sunday.
Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said the running back’s recent success is no coincidence.
“Really, that is as simple as it can be — confidence and reps,” Sirianni said. “He just keeps getting reps, keeps getting better. He just keeps seeing it over and over and over again, and he is building confidence from that. You can really see that. Confidence is a crazy thing, and momentum and confidence is a great thing to have.
“He’s got that, and he’s playing really good football right now.”
