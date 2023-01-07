INDIANAPOLIS — After a week that added terrifying perspective to every aspect of the NFL, Sunday’s season finale for the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans feels even more insignificant.
But no game is ever truly meaningless.
Sam Ehlinger will make his third career start for the Colts (4-11-1), and he’s harkening back to his days as a collegiate star at Texas.
“I have experience with it in college,” Ehlinger said this week at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “You win your bowl game and you feel a lot better in the offseason. It builds a little bit of momentum going into the offseason. Being able to cap off the year with a win kind of adds a little positive psychology to it.”
Even so, the real fireworks figure to begin Monday.
That’s when Indianapolis will officially venture into an offseason that will shape the course of the franchise for at least the next five years.
Owner Jim Irsay has promised an extensive coaching search during which he hopes to broaden the traditional pool of candidates for NFL positions. What form that will take remains to be seen, but Irsay has repeatedly stated his belief interim head coach Jeff Saturday is a strong candidate for the full-time job.
It’s a difficult view to square with the results.
The Colts are 1-6 since Saturday replaced Frank Reich on Nov. 7, and they’ve been outscored by an aggregate of 86 points. Despite coming in just a seven-game span, that margin alone would be tied for the third-worst point differential in the NFL this season.
Add in the fact Indianapolis gave up a league-record 33-point lead in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 17 and have looked lifeless while being outscored 58-13 in two games against the Los Angeles Chargers and New York Giants since, and it becomes even harder to justify retaining Saturday.
But the six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman is a pillar of the franchise, and he remains one of Irsay’s favorites.
Saturday doesn’t shy away from the team’s struggles, but he has tried to put things in proper perspective.
“We have not done as well as I had hoped,” he said at the start of the regular season’s final week. “I knew it was going to be hard. I knew we were going to be challenged in a lot of areas, but the frustration doesn’t change. I feel bad for the players. These guys — they fight and work each week, and obviously the results aren’t good.”
The biggest issues have come on offense, where Saturday has repeatedly noted the coaching staff is undermanned.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired six days before Reich, and tight ends coach Klayton Adams left in December to become the offensive line coach at Stanford.
It’s affected game planning, and it’s shown up on the field. The Colts rank 30th in scoring (16.1 points per game), 29th on third down (33% conversion rate) and 31st in the red zone (44.2% touchdown rate).
“It frustrates the daylights out of me, and that’s where we stand,” Saturday said. “The record is what it is. We’ve played some close games. We’ve done all those kinds of things. That’s neither here nor there. The record is what it is, and we’re trying to change it and get another win under this thing.”
The Texans (2-13-1) share much the same misery.
Head coach Lovie Smith is in danger of losing his job after just a single season, and Houston actually has scored one fewer point (258-257) than Indianapolis this year.
But the Texans had been much more competitive for most of December. They dropped a 27-23 decision on the final play against the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 11 before taking the Kansas City Chiefs to overtime in a 30-27 loss a week later.
On Dec. 24, they changed the course of the AFC South race with a 19-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans — allowing the Jacksonville Jaguars to complete a furious late season comeback with a division title if they can defeat the Titans at home Saturday.
The Jaguars thanked Houston for that opportunity with a dominant 31-3 win last week.
The Texans can clinch the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft with a loss, and Indianapolis can lock in a top-five pick in defeat.
The teams opened the season with a 20-20 tie that included a 17-point fourth-quarter comeback by the Colts and a missed game-winning field goal in overtime by former Indianapolis kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.
That feels like a lifetime ago. But the “1” at the end of the teams’ records has been a constant reminder throughout the season.
“The tie is just so ugly on the record. I hate looking at it,” Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “But it’s better than an ‘L,’ I guess. But, for us, it’s just we want to go out there and get this win — a division opponent coming in, knowing that they’ve been playing a little better …
“It’s just mano y mano. It’s the last game. Let’s get after it. Let’s go get after them. Let’s defend home field. And let’s get a win.”