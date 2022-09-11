HOUSTON – On a day no team deserved to win, there was no victor Sunday at NRG Stadium.
That’s about the only thing that made sense Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts tied the Houston Texans 20-20, extending their winless streak in Week 1 of the regular season to nine years.
“The first time I’ve tied in the NFL, so it’s strange,” Colts quarterback Matt Ryan said. “It’s a weird game. Obviously a lot of mistakes in the first half, really the first three quarters and then we got rolling in the fourth. And so you’re disappointed to not come out of here with a win. At the same time, we didn’t lose.”
No one seemed quite certain what to feel after Indianapolis rallied from a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit only to see Rodrigo Blankenship miss a 42-yard field goal that would have won the game in overtime.
A few things were clear.
The widespread concern over the wide receiver depth on the roster is justified. So, too, might be concerns about the stability of the offensive line. And a defense going through a makeover under new coordinator Gus Bradley took too long to make an impact.
No single unit came out of the game unscathed.
The Colts committed seven penalties for 89 yards, fumbled five times and lost one and also threw an interception to help derail an offense that gained 517 yards.
That inefficiency was also evident in special teams, where back-to-back kickoffs by Blankenship in the fourth quarter and overtime went out of bounds to give the Texans starting field position at their own 40-yard line. A running into the kicker penalty in the end zone also extended a Houston drive that allowed the home team to run out the clock on the third quarter and protect its three-score lead into the final period.
The defense stepped up and limited the damage in those instances. But a pass interference penalty and roughing the passer foul helped set up Texans scores earlier in the contest.
Unforced errors were a recurrent theme for Indianapolis (0-0-1), bringing back memories of last season’s collapse in the regular-season finale at Jacksonville.
Trailing 20-3 after Houston quarterback Davis Mills’ second touchdown pass of the game to tight end O.J. Howard with 7:16 remaining in the third quarter, the Colts looked like the worst team in the NFL by a wide margin.
They deserve some level of credit for digging themselves out of the self-inflicted hole. But the inability to finish the comeback will leave a lingering stain.
“Very disappointed with the results of the game,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “Really came here to be 1-0. That’s our whole mantra. That’s what we do. We did not attain that goal today.”
Even when things were going well, it rarely looked as though anything came easily for the Colts.
Several times Ryan was forced to navigate traffic in the pocket only to step up and make a play late in the down. And All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor needed patience through a slow start to post another eye-popping performance.
Taylor carried the ball 31 times for 161 yards and a touchdown. Ryan was 32-of-50 for 352 yards with a touchdown and an interception. And wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. caught nine passes for 121 yards and a score.
But just four Indianapolis drives ended with points.
There were two dropped touchdown passes in the end zone, a failed fourth-and-goal play with Nyheim Hines lined up in the wildcat and a litany of other mostly self-inflicted woes.
“You saw the way we moved the ball,” tight end Mo Alie-Cox said. “We moved the ball well. We just didn’t finish in the red area in the first half. Then in the second half, you saw (we) got down there and finished. … So, as an offense, you saw some good things but also a lot to clean up.”
It still should have been enough for a win against a Houston team that is a year or more away from serious contention.
Indianapolis’ comeback actually began with another stalled drive. Blankenship’s 27-yard field goal capped a 12-play, 76-yard march with 10:44 remaining in regulation and snapped a streak of 20 unanswered points by the Texans (0-0-1).
The defense made its first big impact play moments later when linebacker E.J. Speed sacked Mills and forced a fumble recovered by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner at Houston’s 20-yard line. Four plays later, Taylor burst in for a 2-yard touchdown and cut the deficit to 20-13 with 7:42 to play.
After Houston punted from its own 38-yard line, Ryan took over at his own 20 with 4:29 remaining and led a seven-play drive capped by a 15-yard touchdown pass to Pittman that tied the score with 1:54 left.
“As soon as I caught the ball, I just saw the end-zone line,” Pittman said. “And I was like, ‘I better score,’ because I don’t know what’s gonna happen because some funny things were happening in this game. So I had to get it.”
Those proved to be the game’s final points.
The Colts had a chance to win in regulation, taking over at their own 9-yard line with 1:16 remaining, but the drive stalled at Houston’s 42.
After Kwity Paye made a pair of sacks to force the Texans to punt on the first possession of overtime, Ryan drove the Colts 45 yards on 13 plays to set up Blankenship’s 42-yard potential game winner. But the kick sailed wide right with 1:57 remaining.
“Snap and hold were great,” Blankenship said. “I just need to do my part and finish it off.”
The Colts and Texans are tied for the AFC South lead after the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans lost Sunday.
That’s little consolation for an Indianapolis team with much higher goals. But the Colts will get a chance to retain the division lead with another road game next week against Jacksonville.
“I love this team,” left guard Quenton Nelson said. “Offense, defense – we got some good guys and some good players and good coaches, and I truly believe in us. But we need to work our (rear end) off this next week and go to Jacksonville. We know that challenge and how hard it’s been for us to get a win there.”