INDIANAPOLIS – For the second time in three years, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has opened the NFL new year with a high-profile trade for an impact defensive lineman.
On Wednesday, the target was edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue – who arrived from the Las Vegas Raiders in a deal for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.
Ngakoue, who has one year remaining on his contract and will make $13 million in 2022, became available when the Raiders agreed to terms with free agent edge rusher Chandler Jones earlier in the day.
At the start of the new league year in 2020, Indianapolis dealt a first-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner. He has recorded 16.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in two seasons for the Colts and will play a key role in teaching new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme to his teammates this spring and summer.
While Buckner played in a very similar system under former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Ngakoue played directly for Bradley last year in Las Vegas.
His 10 sacks last season were the second-highest total of his career, and he added eight tackles for loss and 23 quarterback hits. Over six NFL seasons, Ngakoue has 55.5 sacks, 57 tackles for loss and 119 quarterback hits.
He’s only missed two games in his career and has never finished a season with fewer than eight sacks.
A third-round draft pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, Ngakoue has been well-traveled in recent years. He was traded to the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and then was flipped in mid-season to the Baltimore Ravens for more assets.
He signed with the Raiders as a free agent last year and enjoyed a very solid season before the arrival of Jones made him expendable.
Indianapolis hasn’t had a player with a double-digit sack total since Justin Houston finished with 11 in 2019.
Ya-Sin, 25, was an ascending cornerback for the Colts after being taken in the second round in 2019. He played in 13 games with eight starts last year, breaking up a career-high eight passes and recording 31 tackles.
During his three-year career, Ya-Sin has two interceptions, 20 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 138 tackles.
A third straight day passed without a move to announce a new starting quarterback to replace Carson Wentz. But it wasn’t an entirely quiet day at the position.
Further reports emerged suggesting a divorce between the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield is imminent, with Mayfield’s camp reportedly open to trades with the Colts and Seattle Seahawks.
Meanwhile, the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes continued with the Browns, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons as reported finalists. If the Falcons win the services of the Houston Texans quarterback, veteran Matt Ryan also is expected to hit the market with the Colts and Seahawks again among the most likely landing spots.
