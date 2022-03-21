The Indianapolis Colts finally got their man.
The Colts agreed to trade a third-round pick Monday to the Atlanta Falcons for quarterback Matt Ryan. The former NFL MVP has two years remaining on his contract and will become the sixth different starting quarterback for the franchise in the last six seasons.
The news was first reported by former Indianapolis punter Pat McAfee on the nationally syndicated “Pat McAfee Show.”
"We're thrilled we had a chance to acquire a proven veteran in Matt Ryan who brings tremendous experience to our team," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a team release. "Matt's leadership and skill set will complement our roster's growth and success. He's long been a great ambassador for the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons, and we're excited he can continue his accomplished career in Indianapolis."
The 36-year-old Ryan replaces Carson Wentz who was officially traded to the Washington Commanders last week.
Drafted third overall by Atlanta in 2008, Ryan has completed 65.5% of his passes for 59,375 yards and 367 touchdowns with 170 interceptions over 14 seasons.
He was the league’s MVP in 2016 when he completed 69.9% of his passes for 4,944 yards with 38 touchdowns and seven picks while leading the Falcons to the Super Bowl.
With Atlanta in a rebuilding mode last season in its first year under head coach Arthur Smith, Ryan completed 67% of his attempts for 3,968 yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Falcons will take a record $40.5 million salary cap hit following the trade.
Ryan joins an Indianapolis team that was poised to make the playoffs last season before losing the final two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Colts have one of the league’s best running backs in Jonathan Taylor and a defense with a Pro Bowler at every level that will shift to a new scheme this season under new coordinator Gus Bradley.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Ryan agreed to be traded to Indianapolis because he believes the Colts have a roster ready to win now.
Through a player's first 14 seasons, Ryan ranks first in NFL history in passing attempts, completions and yards and is fifth in touchdowns.
He holds 21 franchise records for Atlanta.
"I've long admired Matt for his steady, methodical approach to the game," Colts head coach Frank Reich said in the release. "He is one of the most productive quarterbacks in the league and has spearheaded numerous fourth-quarter game-winning drives. Matt will be a fantastic representative for our organization, and I'm excited to get to work with him and the rest of the team this offseason."