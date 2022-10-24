INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Monday the team is elevating Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback with the idea of the 24-year-old leading the team the remainder of the season.
"It's a big step, but we think he's ready," Reich said. "This guy's special."
The Colts lost 19-10 Sunday on the road against the Tennessee Titans, falling to 3-3-1 on the season and 1-3-1 in the AFC South.
Owner Jim Irsay expressed optimism during the preseason this could be the dawning of a new "golden age" for the franchise and heaped praise on 37-year-old veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.
But neither the team nor the quarterback has been able to live up to expectations.
Ryan threw two interceptions against the Titans, giving him nine for the season. He's been responsible for 12 of Indianapolis' 14 overall turnovers, with three fumbles also factoring into the total.
Reich also announced Ryan suffered a Grade 2 shoulder separation during the loss at Tennessee but later noted the quarterback change was made without regard to the injury.
Ryan completed 68.4% of his passes for 2,008 yards with nine touchdowns and the nine interceptions. He's been sacked a league-high 24 times for 184 yards in losses.
Ehlinger, who was sensational during the preseason, has yet to attempt a pass in the regular season. He played 18 snaps in three games of mop-up duty last year, rushing three times for 9 yards.
