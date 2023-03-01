INDIANAPOLIS – Chris Ballard is not ready to sell the farm for the top quarterback in this year’s draft.
Yet.
Speaking during the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, the Indianapolis Colts general manager said it’s far from automatic the team will make a trade up from No. 4 overall with the Chicago Bears for the No. 1 pick.
“I know everybody in America is going to say – like, this is what’s great right now – everybody has just automatically stamped that you’ve got to move up to one to get it right,” Ballard said. “I don’t know if I agree with that. I don’t. That’s going to be the narrative. That’s OK.
“Y’all have to write something, have to keep the news flowing. But I don’t necessarily know if that’s the right course of business. When we meet as a staff and we say, OK, this is what we need to do. This is our guy for the next 10, 15 years and we think he’s the right guy? Sure, we’ll do it. But who’s to say we won’t get one at four?”
There’s enough intrigue at the top of this year’s draft to fuel the next installment in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.
The Bears have placed the top pick on the auction block, and there are several suitors who appear to have the motivation to swing a deal. One catch? There’s no sure-fire No. 1 prospect like an Andrew Luck or Trevor Lawrence in years past.
It’s a talented group to be sure, but each prospect comes with significant risk.
Alabama’s Bryce Young is widely regarded as the most polished player in the class, but he’s expected to measure in under 6-feet and 200 pounds – making him an historic outlier for a passer at the top of the draft.
Ohio State’s C.J. Young has the requisite size and skill, but there are questions about his ability to raise the level of the team around him.
Kentucky’s Will Levis is a physical marvel with turnover concerns, and Florida’s Anthony Richardson likely has the most raw talent and highest ceiling of the prospects but has just 13 college starts and completed 54.7% of his passes for the Gators.
“I think beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” Ballard said. “Who do you believe in? Who do you believe you can build an offense around? I do know this. You fit the offense to what the quarterback can do well. I think that’s what (head coach) Shane (Steichen) and his staff will do.”
It’s one of the things that made the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator stand out in a thorough coaching search.
Steichen helped guide Justin Herbert as a rookie with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020, and he spent the past two seasons helping develop Jalen Hurts into a Super Bowl starter.
He reiterated what he looks for in a young passer.
“I said this in my opening press conference about accuracy, decision making and the ability to create,” Steichen said. “That can come in all different shapes and sizes. A guy that is obsessed with football, that loves it – I think all the best players that have played a long time in this league, they have that ‘it’ factor. The love of the game, just studying the game, knowing exactly how it needs to look, but I think that’s a big part of it.”
Finding that “it” factor is part of what makes quarterback the toughest position in the game to evaluate.
Steichen watched Hurts arrive at the Eagles’ facility at 6 a.m. and work until 9:30 p.m. to ensure he was putting himself in the best position to win games each week. That’s the kind of commitment he said it takes to succeed in the NFL over the long haul.
And the Colts will do their best to find the quarterback who best exhibits that trait over the next six weeks.
“I think when you’re evaluating guys, especially when you’re going through the processes, the vetting of guys, you have to find out,” Steichen said. “You have to ask every single person that knows this guy, that’s been around this guy, what is he like? What makes him tick? What are his office hours? How does he study tape?
“All those little details, and then as coaches you’ve got to have a detailed plan when you go and meet with these guys – whether it’s here at the Combine or coming for the top-30 visit – of here’s the plan and here’s how we’re going to find these things out.”
If that process produces a no-doubt candidate at the top of the list, Ballard will be willing to swing that mega trade that’s been the subject of speculation throughout the offseason.
But he made it clear he won’t be pressured into such a move.
“I think we’ll get the best player in the draft, to be quite honest with you,” Ballard said. “Why? Because we’re at four. I mean, that’s a great position to be in. I like being at four. I think we’re in a great position.”