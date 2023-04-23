INDIANAPOLIS – A few short weeks ago, C.J. Stroud was the odds-on favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft.
Now there’s a possibility the former Ohio State quarterback will slip as far as No. 4, where he could fall into the Indianapolis Colts’ waiting hands.
What’s changed?
Primarily the thinking of the Carolina Panthers. When head coach Frank Reich and company made a blockbuster trade up to the top spot with the Chicago Bears, it was believed Stroud was the target.
Since then, it appears the Panthers’ have become more comfortable with concerns surrounding Bryce Young’s size, and the former Alabama quarterback has become the heavy favorite to be selected first.
Meanwhile, in the last week alone, Stroud has faced questions about a low score on the S2 cognition test, a perceived slight of the Manning family (which has been thoroughly debunked) and assorted unverified whispers about his maturity and leadership ability.
That’s on top of existing concerns about the Buckeyes’ offensive scheme and its ability to properly prepare quarterbacks for the pro game.
The perception is Stroud is sliding down draft boards in the homestretch. Reality might not be so severe.
“I don’t know that it’s this narrative that he is dropping like a rock as much as it is that it seems to be out there that they’re not in lockstep, unanimous in support of C.J. Stroud inside that one building in Houston,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said, referencing the growing belief the Texans could pass on the quarterback with the No. 2 pick. “That’s basically, I think, what everybody is getting.”
The late-stage negative reports are nothing new.
Each year at least one prospect seems to face a wave of unflattering headlines as the draft approaches. The reasons are myriad.
Sometimes it’s the result of agents trying to push down players in hopes of elevating their clients. Sometimes it’s teams trying to get rationale out ahead of passing on a prospect. And, in rare instances, it can be teams lower in the draft order attempting to cause a prospect to drop.
It’s difficult to measure whether any of these methods actually lead to the intended result.
Most modern draft rooms rely on proprietary information. Outside noise – positive or negative – is discarded in lieu of reports from a team’s own scouts and its own internal evaluations.
“I don’t get what people get out of that,” Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said of negative leaks. “There’s usually an agenda behind it, but I don’t know what people get out of leaking that kind of information. I don’t agree with it. That’s just me, personally.”
Regardless of the background noise, there are still evaluators who believe Stroud could be the best quarterback in this class.
He’s widely viewed as the best pure passer in the group, a notion backed up by his 69.3% career completion rate at Ohio State and his 8,123 passing yards and 85 touchdowns.
The tape shows a player with a strong pocket presence who makes good reads and is decisive with his throws.
Stroud is the veritable epitome of the blueprint Indianapolis has mapped out for its quarterback throughout the offseason. The three traits most often mentioned by Ballard, head coach Shane Steichen and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter are accuracy, decision making and play making.
But the thought long had been the Colts would not get a chance to select Stroud. Maybe that’s changing.
Ballard admits he has no idea how the top three picks will play out ahead of his team Thursday, and he doesn’t believe anyone else does, either.
The rumor mill confirms that. There are suggestions the Texans could select a pass rusher, a different quarterback or trade out of the No. 2 spot all together. Similarly, the Arizona Cardinals are thought to be shopping the third overall pick while sorting through defensive options.
None of this is likely to affect Stroud.
He considered returning to Ohio State for his fourth year of eligibility and a shot at the national championship and Heisman Trophy that eluded him the last two seasons.
But he ultimately determined the draft was the best path for him to follow, and he certainly doesn’t lack confidence.
Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis are valued by many in this class because of their high ceilings.
Despite his prodigious on-field production, Stroud believes he also is capable of much more than he’s shown.
“Honestly, I think I haven’t even touched my potential yet,” Stroud said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “I think I have a lot more to get better at. I have a lot more to prove not only to y’all but to myself. And that’s something I plan to do because I honestly don’t think that I even got close to anything in college. So I’m excited to see what I’ll do in the NFL.”