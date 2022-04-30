INDIANAPOLIS – Day 3 of the NFL draft began for the Indianapolis Colts with depth for the defensive line.
After sitting out the fourth round, the Colts added Missouri State defensive tackle Eric Johnson II with the 159th overall pick in Round 5.
“I had nine total visits, but out of all the visits, the Colts’ visit was the most in depth when it came to analyzing us as a player, the process we went through when it came to seeing the facility, seeing the coaches, the staff,” Johnson said, “and it was all kind of very in depth in getting the full look at everything that we’re probably going through compared to anywhere else. Just kind of like, ‘Hey, here’s this person, here’s that person.’ So it was more of a professional look I would say.”
It took awhile for Johnson to see himself was a professional player.
A five-year starter for the Bears, the Chicago-area native recorded 131 career tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and blocked two kicks.
In 2021, Johnson set career highs with 43 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss while earning second-team All- Missouri Valley Football Conference honors for the second straight season.
His pro interest really started picking up during his participation in postseason all-star games -- including the Senior Bowl -- that gave him a chance to showcase his skills against higher-level competition.
“For me especially, it was really important because I was under the radar for a lot of people,” Johnson said. “Coming from a smaller division, not a lot of people saw more film of me, and a lot of people didn’t know me. That was a good opportunity for teams to be able to see my abilities and how I can play at that type of level.
“So it was very important for me to be at those specific bowl games so I could shock a lot of people, go out there and really show what I can do that they didn’t know about. It was during that time, that’s when I started getting more attention from the Colts and started talking some more.”
The 6-foot-4, 299-pounder keeps alive the theme of upside and athleticism in this year’s draft. He ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash and posted a 34-inch vertical leap and 9-foot-7 broad jump – all very good numbers for his size and position.
A versatile lineman, he could fit best as a three-technique in Indianapolis’ defense.
He gave himself the nickname “The Creature” after E.J. was taken by another college teammate and believes it sheds some light on the way he approaches the game.
“We were just coming up with some different names that we could get,” Johnson said. “I know me and my dad, we always talk about personas. Playing the game, when you’re going out there, what do you want to play like? Like a creature, like an animal. That’s just kind of how it came about.”