INDIANAPOLIS – Jeff Saturday still believes he can be of service to the Indianapolis Colts as the full-time head coach, and he intends to pursue the job this week as what owner Jim Irsay has promised will be an extensive search begins.
“I knew it was going to be tough,” Saturday said Monday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “Looking back and just a quick reflection of the last 24 hours or whatever, it’s been an incredible learning experience so far. I have learned a ton about myself, about my leadership style, about people and how you carry yourself in difficult times. I’ve looked at it and learned an enormous amount.
“Again, I think the way you frame things and the way you respond to difficulties matters in life. Hopefully, I’ve represented myself the way I should in these tough times, but I’ve learned a ton – grateful for those lessons, and hopefully I grow from them, learn from them and am better because of it.”
Saturday’s tenure as interim head coach officially ended with a 32-31 loss against the Houston Texans on Sunday. He was 1-7 during his audition, and the team was outscored by 92 points on aggregate in the seven consecutive losses.
But the six-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman remains a viable candidate in the head coach search. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Indianapolis also submitted interview requests for Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Monday.
Only the 46-year-old Morris – who was 17-31 during a three-year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11 and 4-7 as the interim head coach for the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 – has prior experience as a head coach in the NFL.
Pelissero noted the list is likely to grow as coaches with playoff teams become available for interviews.
But several Colts indicated they’d welcome a return for Saturday.
“I think when Jeff came in, Jeff did a phenomenal job of true accountability, holding guys accountable,” three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard said. “And I love the way that he leads. I love the way that he brought this team together.”
Leonard pointed out Saturday was hired nine weeks into the season and did not know the coaching staff from “a can of paint.”
He believes the interim head coach deserves a full season with his own staff.
“I think if you give him a full year with coaches, the whole offseason to learn everything, I think he could be a great coach, man,” Leonard said. “The way that he carries himself, the way that he holds guys to a high standard – don’t care who you are, no matter who it is – and that’s the type of leadership you need as a head man of not shying away from stepping on toes or making guys feel uncomfortable. I love that from a coach.”
Saturday repeatedly made reference throughout his reign to the shortage of coaches on the offensive staff.
Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired on Nov. 1, head coach Frank Reich – who was the offensive play caller – followed six days later and tight ends coach Klayton Adams left for a job at Stanford four games into Saturday’s tenure.
The offense has taken the brunt of the blame for a disappointing 4-12-1 finish. Indianapolis finished 30th in scoring (17 points per game), 29th in third-down conversions (32.9%) and 29th in red-zone efficiency (45.8% touchdown rate).
“If I get this job, there is going to be significant change,” Saturday said. “The way I do things is not the way things necessarily have been done. I have my own way. I think that’s the part of that – as you’re thinking about the way you want to run an organization as the head coach – that would be my responsibility. When I came in, I’m thrust into how things had been done for the past however many years.
“I’m appreciative of that, the work that they’ve done and the success that they’ve had, but it will look different. So understanding that, that’s been part of my learning lesson. I’ve looked at the things that I really like about what we do and the things that I don’t necessarily like that we do. … So there are things that I would definitely do differently, and I think that’s expected no matter if it’s me or somebody else, right? There’s going to be change.”
Saturday said he has a detailed plan for his vision to turn the franchise’s fortunes around but will wait to share that in his interviews with Irsay and general manager Chris Ballard for the full-time job.
One detail he did let slip is he wouldn’t take on a coordinator role. He’d hire offensive, defensive and special teams coordinators and serve as a CEO empowering them to do their jobs most effectively.
That seems to be in line with his overall vision for an organization he believes is teeming with untapped potential.
“I definitely do think Jeff Saturday is a great coach,” running back Jonathan Taylor said. “I think I mentioned to you guys before the passion that he has, not only for the game but for this organization as far as wanting to make sure this organization is in the best position for success, utilizing the coaching staff, utilizing the front office and then helping the players – that’s all he wants.
“He wants the Indianapolis Colts to be a dominant force in the NFL. That’s all Jeff Saturday wants.”