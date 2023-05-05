INDIANAPOLIS — Josh Downs couldn’t wait to get to work.
Shortly after the rookie wide receiver arrived in his new hometown ahead of this weekend’s rookie mini-camp, he fired off a text to new teammate Anthony Richardson.
The quarterback answered a few hours later, and the Indianapolis Colts’ new passing tandem spent the next 30 minutes playing catch in a hotel parking lot.
On Friday, they got together on the field for the first time as the three-day mini-camp began at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
“Having a quarterback that loves putting in work, I know he’s a gamer,” Downs said. “Just from that, I know he’s ready to go any time, and he’s gonna put in the work to be great.”
Downs has proven to be quite a gamer in his own right.
He caught 202 passes for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns in just a tad over two seasons (28 games) at North Carolina and lasted until the 79th overall pick in last week’s NFL Draft largely because of his diminutive stature.
Listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds, Downs doesn’t fit the big-receiver mold Colts general manager Chris Ballard has preferred during his seven years with the franchise.
But there’s no question about how highly the franchise values Downs’ talent.
“He’s kind of a human chain mover,” northeast area scout Chad Henry said. “Good luck covering him in a short area. I like to come up with a nickname for guys. I had to call him ‘Hiccup,’ because he’s quick as a hiccup and your only solution to get rid of him is to drink some water, sit on the bench and hope he goes away.”
A screenshot circulating social media provides a peek at the motivation borne of Downs’ waiting game.
Taken from a video released by Indianapolis’ in-house media crew, the picture depicts Downs with a determined demeanor as his name is called during the third round of the draft.
His facial expression seems better suited to a character plotting revenge in a Hollywood action epic than a 21-year-old celebrating a dream come true.
There’s no doubt Downs appreciates the opportunity before him. But proving the naysayers wrong is certain to provide him fuel for years to come.
“It’s just always been like that my whole life,” Downs said. “I’m just a shorter guy, so people just tend to doubt me. I like being the underdog, and I feel like in those situations, people expect less. So I go out there and do more, and they just like me even more after that.”
As part of the same video, Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne calls Downs the best prospect at the position from this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.
It’s big praise coming from a four-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist and certified franchise legend, and it’s the result in part of Downs’ excellent route-running skills.
As impressive as the raw numbers Downs posted for the Tar Heels are, the technical aspects of his game deserve equal admiration.
During his first NFL practice Friday, Downs never let the ball hit the ground.
One early pass came in a little high and a little closer to the receiver’s body than ideal. Downs simply flashed his hands up in the blink of an eye, drew the ball in with one fluid motion and never lost stride.
Downs will join a wide receiver group led by Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. He’ll likely compete with veteran Isaiah McKenzie for snaps in the slot, and he seems like an ideal complement to the players already on Indianapolis’ roster.
Pittman is a big, physical outside receiver who excels on 50-50 balls and with improvisation. Pierce’s greatest strength last season as a rookie was blazing speed down the sideline to take the top off of a defense.
Downs does his best work in the middle of the field with the short-area quickness to make plays even in heavy traffic.
He knows there’s a standard in place he must live up to on Day 1 when the rookies mix with the general roster next week.
“The standard is to learn the offense right away, know pretty much all my alignments and splits and be precise in all my routes and all my details,” Downs said. “A day or two after the Combine, me and (Wayne) were on Zoom for like an hour and 30 minutes just learning the playbook, learning the formations because he wants me to get in there early, compete with the older guys and be able to just help the offense.”