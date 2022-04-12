INDIANAPOLIS – There hasn’t been a tight end prospect like Jelani Woods in at least 35 years.
That’s not conjecture. It’s math.
Kent Lee Platte, the creator of Relative Athletic Score – a metric that attempts to represent an NFL prospect’s athleticism by a single number between one and 10, tweeted last week Woods received a perfect 10. It’s the highest score out of 998 tight ends measured between 1987 and 2022.
At 6-foot-7 and 253 pounds, Woods ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in February and posted a 10-foot-9 broad jump with a 6.95-second three-cone drill.
He is, by any measure, an athletic freak. But he lacks the deep on-field resume that would rocket him to the top of the draft board.
After transitioning from quarterback to tight end as a redshirt freshman at Oklahoma State and playing three seasons for the Cowboys primarily as a blocker, he transferred to Virginia last year and had 44 catches for 598 yards and eight touchdowns in the Cavaliers’ Air Raid attack.
“When I was at Oklahoma State, I didn’t want to be categorized as just an in-line blocker,” Woods said during the Combine. “I felt like the scheme at Oklahoma State – it only gave us a limited opportunity to show what we can do. I knew I could do more. So I went into the portal, and Virginia was one of the first schools to hit me up.
“The scheme was an Air Raid – 11-, 12-personnel type of offense. It catered toward the tight end. It took off.”
Indeed. Woods’ eight touchdown receptions led all Atlantic Coast Conference tight ends, and he was named first-team All-ACC while compiling more receiving yards than during his three seasons at Oklahoma State combined.
What NFL evaluators must determine is whether last season was a launching pad for continued growth from Woods or more indicative of the high-octane scheme in which he was playing.
Either way, he could be worth the risk for the Indianapolis Colts in the third or fourth round.
The Colts need to replace Jack Doyle, who retired this offseason, and they have high hopes for returners Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson. But Woods offers a big, athletic target over the middle of the field, where new Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan historically has done some of his best work.
In fact, Woods said his favorite tight end is Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, who played five seasons with Ryan for the Atlanta Falcons from 2009-13 and caught 409 passes for 4,187 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Like Gonzalez, Woods has a basketball background, though he eschewed Division I interest in that sport to sign with Oklahoma State.
A championship quarterback in high school, Woods said the transition to tight end was smooth. He still reads the field like a quarterback, and he believes playing the position helped him develop soft hands.
“Being at quarterback, you have the ball in your hands all the time and catching snaps without even looking at the ball most of the time, I feel like that helped a lot,” Woods said. “To me, there’s no difference catching the ball from center and catching from the quarterback.”
At 24, Woods will be on the older side for a rookie. But he also brings a high level of maturity to the table.
He graduated with a degree in management from Oklahoma State and is working on his Master’s in higher education at Virginia.
His goal is to become a counselor for student athletes after his football career comes to an end.
“With me, it started because my oldest brother is special needs,” Woods said. “So when I was younger I had to take care of him and growing up into the maturity of being responsible and helping others and helping my community. I’m big in that kind of stuff.
“Counseling student athletes – I feel I can be a good role model doing that.”