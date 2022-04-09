INDIANAPOLIS – It’s all about potential with Bernhard Raimann, but maybe not in the way that first comes to mind.
Many international NFL draft prospects first play football when they arrive in the United States. Raimann began playing in his native Austria at age 14 but played just one year of high school football as an exchange student in Michigan.
The issue for Raimann is more about the time he’s spent playing his current position. After beginning his football life as a wide receiver and playing his first two seasons at Central Michigan as a tight end, the 6-foot-6, 307-pounder has just 18 starts at left tackle.
But his power, athleticism and agility suggest he could have an extremely bright future on the blind side.
“Even now, going back watching my film from the last two years, there are many things – I made mistakes that I wouldn’t nowadays,” Raimann said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “But then, even throughout the (2021) season, I think I really improved my technique every game. Something I take a lot of pride in is I don’t make the same mistake twice. I just learned from that and got better.”
There are plenty of tools in place for that rapid improvement to continue.
During the Combine, Raimann displayed his power (30 bench press reps), explosion (9-foot-9 broad jump), speed (1.7-second 10-yard split) and agility (4.49-second shuttle drill). His arms are slightly below ideal length at 32¾ inches, but he makes up for it with good hand placement, natural balance and a solid base.
He also has good mentors.
His host father in high school was Rollie Ferris, a former Central Michigan offensive lineman, and his host brother, Tyden Ferris, is a starting guard for the Chippewas. In addition to that duo, Raimann has been working this offseason with Joe Staley – a six-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle who also made the shift from tight end at Central Michigan.
Raimann’s own position change was fraught with difficulty.
He got in just two live practices at left tackle before the COVID outbreak shut down the country in the spring of 2020. That left Raimann to work on the nuances of his new position alone.
He credits long-time Central Michigan offensive line coach Mike Cummings – who recently made the move to Cincinnati – with helping him get through the grueling process.
“The pass sets were probably the most difficult part because you don’t usually go backwards as a tight end,” Raimann said. “You’re still involved in all the strong-side zone schemes and everything. You feel involved in the run blocking more than the pass blocking, so that was a little bit unnatural for me. But that’s really when my O-line coach, Coach Cummings, helped me out tremendously.
“Even in the offseason during COVID time when he wasn’t allowed to work with us, he would still send me long texts about what I’m doing right, what I’m doing wrong. I would send him clips of myself doing the drills. He would even record himself doing the right thing and try to coach me through his phone. That was tremendous of him.”
Video has played a big role in Raimann’s football life.
He first became aware of the sport through the movie “The Blind Side,” and that’s what first sparked the idea of spending an exchange year playing high school football in America.
It might also have helped spark an appreciation for physicality.
As he’s grown in the game, Raimann has developed a punishing playing style he promises to bring with him to the highest level.
“I would say smart-aggressive,” Raimann said of his playing style. “I always try to finish people but never at the cost of the team. … I don’t jeopardize the team with my own actions. That’s something I take a lot of pride in, too, being smart enough about what I do on the football field and put my aggression out there.”