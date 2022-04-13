INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts got an up-close look at one of the top free agents remaining on the market Wednesday, with five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore visiting the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
Long-time NFL insider Josina Anderson reported on social media the team “sent a jet” to pick up the 31-year-old and fly him to the Circle City, suggesting significant interest in a signing.
Any deal for Gilmore would have a major impact on Indianapolis’ plans for the NFL draft, which begins in just two weeks in Las Vegas. Cornerback currently ranks as one of the team’s primary needs.
The roster is topped by Pro Bowler Kenny Moore II, but there is little other proven experience at the position. Third-year corner Isaiah Rodgers in on the rise but has just one start in 30 career appearances.
The Colts signed 27-year-old Brandon Facyson relatively early in the offseason and have indicated he’ll be given a chance to compete for a starting role. But he has just 13 career starts in four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.
That’s given rise to speculation Indianapolis could use a Day 2 pick on a cornerback such as Texas-San Antonio’s Tariq Woolen, Fayetteville State’s Joshua Williams, Pittsburgh’s Damarri Mathis or Sam Houston State’s Zyon McCollum.
Signing Gilmore wouldn’t preclude such a move, but it would give the Colts freedom to focus more attention on other needs — particularly on offense, where the team needs to add at least one more wide receiver and a tight end.
In Gilmore, Indianapolis also would get another veteran leader for a young defensive secondary. The Colts reportedly are finalizing a deal for former Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod — a 31-year-old with 123 career starts over 10 NFL seasons.
But, while McLeod has a solid resume including a Super Bowl title with the Eagles, Gilmore has long been considered one of the league’s best players.
He was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 after recording a league-high six interceptions and 20 pass deflections for the New England Patriots and has 125 career starts over 10 seasons with the Pats, Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers.
Gilmore remains on the market, however, in part because of injuries he’s incurred in the past two seasons.
A strained knee and torn quad limited him to 11 games during his final season with New England in 2020, and he played just eight games last year with the Panthers while dealing with a dislocated finger and strained groin.
When healthy, Gilmore has remained productive. He had two interceptions last year with Carolina and has 27 in his career that began as the 10th overall pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2012.
He would replace Xavier Rhodes as the veteran leader of the cornerback room while starting immediately opposite Moore and allowing Rodgers and Facyson to compete for the No. 3 role.