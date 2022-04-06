INDIANAPOLIS – The first thing that stands out about Charlie Kolar is his intelligence.
The Iowa State tight end won the William V. Campbell Trophy – otherwise known as the Academic Heisman – last season, and both his parents are professors at the University of Oklahoma.
It was long assumed the Norman, Oklahoma, native would join them as a member of the Sooners football team. But he never got an offer from his hometown school and instead become a three-time All-Big 12 selection with the Cyclones.
At 6-foot-6 and 252 pounds, Kolar could be just the kind of big target over the middle the Indianapolis Colts are looking for to pair with new quarterback Matt Ryan.
At Iowa State, he caught 168 passes for 2,181 yards and 23 touchdowns. But Kolar said one of his goals during the pre-draft process is to convince teams he’s an all-around tight end.
His blocking is inconsistent on film, and he’ll need to develop that skill to see quality time on the field in the NFL.
But there should be little doubting his athleticism.
Asked by the Iowa State Daily what he was hoping to show during the school’s Pro Day on March 22, Kolar kept his aim simple.
“That I’m a much better athlete than people think I am,” he said.
That was also on display at the NFL Scouting Combine in February where Kolar ran a 4.62-second 40-yard dash, a 7-second three-cone drill and posted a broad jump of 10 feet and a vertical leap of 35.5 inches.
That suggests good speed, agility and explosion to go with his solid frame.
The numbers on the field certainly back that up.
Kolar caught 62 passes for 756 yards and led Iowa State with six touchdown receptions in 2021. That came on the heels of catching 44 passes for 591 yards and seven scores during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and hauling in 51 catches for 697 yards and seven touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore in 2019.
While there are questions about his ability to shake defenders with his route running, Kolar has displayed exceptional hands and has plenty of upside.
“He’ll get better as a blocker. They all do,” an anonymous AFC personnel executive told NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “He’s got great size, great hands and he’s really productive in (Iowa State’s) passing game. He might end up being another Mark Andrews.”
That’s a lofty ceiling.
A third-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2018, Andrews caught 107 passes for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns last year for the Baltimore Ravens and has 263 receptions for 3,466 yards and 29 scores over four NFL seasons.
The Colts are light at the position with the retirement of Jack Doyle and have not added to the depth chart in free agency. Indianapolis did re-sign physical tight end Mo Alie-Cox this offseason and has high hopes for second-year tight end Kylen Granson – a fourth-round pick out of SMU last year.
If the Colts are one of the many teams likely to eye Kolar on the draft’s second day, they should be able to garner plenty of good intel. Iowa State’s offensive coordinator over the past three seasons, Tom Manning, served as Indianapolis’ tight ends coach in 2018.
So it’s not a stretch to believe Kolar is familiar with at least a few concepts he’d be asked to execute under Colts head coach Frank Reich.
And it’s hard to imagine a big-bodied tight end with smarts and athleticism would be a bad fit for any team.