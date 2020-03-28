Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%.