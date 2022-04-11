INDIANAPOLIS – David Bell chose not to work out during Monday’s local pro day at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center after consulting with his agent.
But the former Warren Central and Purdue star was able to spend some quality time on the sideline with Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard during the 90-minute on-field portion of the event.
“He was just picking my brain, just seeing the type of person I was about,” Bell said. “And (he) just told me what I have to do to be successful in the league.”
The 6-foot, 209-pound wide receiver enjoyed an ultra-productive three-year career with the Boilermakers, finishing fourth in program history with 232 receptions, fifth with 2,935 receiving yards and fifth with 21 touchdown receptions.
His best season came as a freshman, when he had 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns and averaged 13.8 yards per reception.
Though he lacks elite speed and explosion, Bell finds ways to get open even when he’s the focus of opposing defenses. Without Arizona Cardinals rookie Rondale Moore to take away some of the defensive pressure last year, he still caught 86 passes for 1,035 yards and seven scores.
His numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine were underwhelming, but his film tells a different story.
Bell – who ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash – points to highly productive receivers Keenan Allen and Allen Robinson as players who have succeeded in the NFL without top-end speed.
Beating defenders is as much mental as it is physical in Bell’s eyes.
“You definitely got to put that foot forward and understand that you were the guy and that defense is going to take those best shots at you,” he said. “But you got to make sure you come prepared, and the things that I did would be with my receiver coach (JaMarcus Shephard), just to find ways to understand the offense more and also meeting with (quarterback) Aiden O’Connell. We met every Monday just to discuss defensive back tendencies and also defensive tendencies as a whole.”
Though he’s a hometown product, Bell didn’t grow up as a Colts fan. His grandfather followed the New York Giants of Phil Simms and Lawrence Taylor, and that was the shade of blue Bell favored as a youngster.
But fandom will play no role in his draft process. In fact, Indianapolis is high on his preferred list – if for no other reason than his disabled grandmother, Karen Butler, could more easily attend a majority of his games.
Bell has drawn comparisons to Colts star Michael Pittman Jr. because of his ability to make contested catches and create yards after the catch, and finding a partner (or two) to run with Pittman this season is among Indianapolis’ primary needs.
Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm is highly respected as an offensive coach, and the lessons Bell picked up from Brohm and Shephard have already paid dividends during the draft process.
“When I meet with a lot of teams, it’s kind of the same terminology or just maybe a little bit different language, but the idea is still the same,” Bell said. “So just being able to go to Purdue (and) understand a complex offense itself has definitely helped me prepare for the NFL.”
Frequent conversations with Moore – who had 54 catches for 435 yards and one touchdown last year with the Cardinals – also have helped get Bell ready for the jump to the next level.
He said it took about five or six games into his freshman season with the Boilermakers for him to feel comfortable and start thinking about a professional future, and he believes he can adjust similarly quickly to the NFL game.
His feedback in the draft process so far has been nothing but encouraging.
“Everybody that I’ve talked to, they’ve just been saying I’m a great kid,” Bell said. “I’m a phenomenal football player and that if I do get drafted by them, they’ll be happy to have me.”