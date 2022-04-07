INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a long way – metaphorically and geographically – from Fayetteville State’s 5,000-seat football stadium to the NFL Scouting Combine.
But Joshua Williams never doubted he’d make the trip.
In February, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound cornerback detailed his unique journey for assembled media at the Indiana Convention Center.
“Believe it or not, you ask anybody I grew up with, I was always saying I was going to end up here,” Williams said. “And by the glory of God, I ended up coming here, being able to represent Fayetteville State. Through this path, it hasn’t been easy, but I always truly did believe that I’d get here, and I’m blessed to be in the position I am to maybe even shed light on some other players we have at Fayetteville State. (There’s) a lot of great talent there. Hopefully they’ll get that spotlight soon.”
For now, it’s Williams who is taking the football world by storm.
A two-year starter at Fayetteville State, he played in 29 games compiling 81 tackles, 26 pass breakups and five interceptions.
After the 2020 season was canceled, Williams earned first-team Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association honors after picking off three passes and breaking up nine for the Broncos as a senior in 2021.
His length – including 32.9-inch arms – is impressive, and he dominated at the NCAA Div. II level the way a top NFL prospect should. But there’s still a lot of room for Williams to reach his ceiling.
He played just one year as a defensive back in high school before choosing to spend a year at a prep school. From there, Williams chose to play at hometown Fayetteville State over a host of other Div. II offers.
Fayetteville, North Carolina, is a basketball hot bed. But Williams gravitated toward football early.
“Fayetteville’s a basketball town, and it’s not easy to make it when everybody’s tall like you, and they’re actually good,” Williams said with a laugh at the Combine. “But, for real, I always was a football guy, and I did play basketball a bit growing up. But once I got to high school, I realized that I kind of had to focus on one, and of course football’s my first love. I picked football.”
He also was a star in track and field, where he was coached by his father, George. Primarily a sprinter, he set a school record in the 100-meter dash (10.65 seconds) while also excelling in the hurdles.
That speed and athleticism often is apparent on film but wasn’t overwhelming at the Combine. He posted good numbers with a 4.53-second 40-yard dash and 10-foot-4 broad jump, but only his 10-yard split in the 40 (1.5 seconds) was eye-popping.
On the football field, Williams has displayed shut-down corner traits, using his length and agile feet to blanket receivers. There are questions about the time it will take him to adjust to NFL talent, and some believe a redshirt season could be in order.
But Williams is the kind of lengthy, athletic cornerback that traditionally has played well in new Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme.
He’s projected as a third-round pick, and general manager Chris Ballard has had no problem reaching out for talent from smaller programs. Among the Colts’ biggest defensive stars are former Valdosta State cornerback Kenny Moore II and former South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard.
Williams is proud to represent an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) institution and hopes to be a beacon for others following in his footsteps.
“This journey has been a lot different than a lot of other people (at the Combine),” he said. “There’s only, I think, four or five HBCU players here, and it’s a blessing to be representing some of the HBCU schools and putting the spotlight on HBCU football, showing what we can do and showcasing our talents.
“It’s been a blessing. It’s definitely been a journey to get here, but I thank God for putting me in the position I am now, and I’m gonna do my best to go out here and put my best foot forward.”