INDIANAPOLIS – Perhaps no player helped himself more during February’s NFL Scouting Combine than Christian Watson.
The 6-foot-4, 208-pound wide receiver ran a blistering 4.36-second 40-yard dash and put his name into consideration as a first-round pick.
An explosive weapon for North Dakota State, Watson caught 43 passes for 800 yards and seven touchdowns last season and rushed 15 times for 114 yards and one score. After missing the first three postseason games for the Bison, he returned with four catches for 61 yards during a 38-10 victory against Montana State in the Football Championship Subdivision national championship game.
Watson supplemented his impressive on-field resume with outstanding testing numbers in Indianapolis, and he also has cultivated a reputation as a team-first player and locker room leader.
He had offers to go to more pass-happy schools and put up bigger individual stats, but chose to play at North Dakota State and chase team success.
“I was all-in,” Watson said during the Combine. “I knew that North Dakota State wasn’t going to change their program for me when I got there. Before I committed there, I knew what North Dakota State was about. I went there to win championships, and I did just that.
“I wasn’t worried about catching 100 balls a year. I was worried about winning a ring a year.”
If he’s somehow still available at No. 42 overall in the second round of this month’s draft – or if general manager Chris Ballard is willing to move up to secure him – Watson looks like a perfect fit for the Indianapolis Colts on paper.
The offense is thin at wide receiver with a breakout star in Michael Pittman Jr. returning and very little other experience. Pittman caught 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns in his second NFL season last year, but Ashton Dulin is the next most productive wide receiver currently on the roster with 13 catches for 173 yards and two scores in 2021.
It’s a safe bet Indianapolis will add to that group at some point early in the draft, and Watson is enticing for a number of reasons.
His speed and explosion (11-foot-4 broad jump at the Combine) suggest he has the skills to be a down-field playmaker for an aerial game in dire need of big plays, and his college offense prepared him well for what he would see with the Colts.
North Dakota State averaged 280.6 rushing yards per game en route to a 14-1 season and another national title.
But Watson consistently made the most of his opportunities in the passing game, averaging 18.6 yards per reception as a senior. During the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, he averaged 24.3 yards per catch, and with projected San Francisco 49ers starter Trey Lance as his quarterback in 2019, he averaged 21.5 yards per catch.
“Obviously running the ball a lot opens up that play-action pass, and a lot of our play-action pass (game) was deep shots,” Watson said. “I was able to utilize the tools that I brought and utilize our game plan to get open and make plays when I had the ball in my hands.”
There are questions about how quickly he’ll be able to respond to a step up in competition – concerns he alleviated with a strong performance during Senior Bowl week – but Watson likely would not need much time to get up to speed with the Colts’ offensive philosophy.
In keeping with his team-first mindset, he wasn’t just a contributor in the passing game for the Bison. Blocking is something he takes a lot of pride in as well.
“At North Dakota State we run the football a lot. That’s what helps us win games,” he said. “Being a wide receiver, that’s something you have to embrace. I think that’s something I learned to enjoy really early. Whether I’m catching 10 balls a game or I’m getting 10 good blocks a game, it was the same to me in the end. Whatever I can do to help my team win – and blocking was a big part of that.”
Watson needs to continue to improve with his route running and catch consistency, and he could stand to add some muscle to his frame to better stand up to physical NFL defenses.
But he has a rare mix of size and speed that will make more than a few evaluators swoon.
And he has the confidence needed to succeed at the next level.
Asked what separates him from the pack in a deep wide receiver class, Watson was unequivocal.
“I’d say everything about me, honestly – my size, my speed, my versatility, being able to do it all,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a lot of guys that have the same skillset that I have, and I’m going to continue to prove that.”