INDIANAPOLIS – Ashton Dulin has carved out a very specific role with the Indianapolis Colts.
The 25-year-old wide receiver had a career-high 17 tackles on special teams last season, and he recovered three fumbles – including one for a touchdown.
Dulin also has made a name as a willing blocker, helping to spring All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor on some long downfield runs.
It’s allowed the first – and only – NFL player from Malone to earn a roster spot for three consecutive seasons on a team with playoff aspirations.
But there have been hints he could handle more. In 2019, veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton called Dulin the fastest player in the locker room, and that speed was on display during a career-long 62-yard reception last season.
Dulin’s numbers in the passing game are modest – his 13 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns represented career highs in each category in 2021. But there’s a feeling he could be on the verge of a breakout.
This offseason was filled with big-name acquisitions for the Colts -- from quarterback Matt Ryan to defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and cornerback Stephon Gilmore – but things have remained relatively quiet at wide receiver.
General manager Chris Ballard continues to keep open the possibility of re-signing veteran T.Y. Hilton, but the only significant addition at the position thus far has come in the form of second-round pick Alec Pierce.
And Indianapolis’ decision-makers have repeatedly stated they’re comfortable with the talent on hand.
“We can feel good about where we’re at – I can tell you right now I’m going to feel good after two weeks with this group that we have,” head coach Frank Reich said. “Does that mean we don’t go make another move? No. We’re always looking to make the team better. Chris ultimately will guide that decision on the roster. As we’ve said, that’s his role.
“So he and I will talk everything through. We’ll see how these guys do through all these (OTAs), and then do we need to add somebody? Do we need to talk about T.Y. if T.Y.’s still out there, and then how does that all play out?”
Dulin’s aim is to make that process unnecessary.
He’s never been the type to complain about his role or make waves about more opportunity, and that’s not changing now.
But the reality is the wide receiver depth chart is fluid at the moment. Michael Pittman Jr. is the unquestioned No. 1 target, but behind him things get less certain.
Pierce and veteran Parris Campbell will compete for the No. 2 role, and Dulin can certainly join that mix.
He’s had a good start to spring practice, and he’ll need a consistent training camp and preseason run to further bolster his credentials. But the door is open to at least again set new career highs across the board.
“I think that just goes into taking the most of your opportunities,” Dulin said. “Whether it’s somebody goes down, somebody gets injured, be able to step up and be in that role that you need to be on offense or get more snaps.
“So just to be able to show that I can build that trust with the coaches and my teammates, I think that goes a long way.”
The parallels aren’t exact, but there is something of a path for Dulin to follow.
Zach Pascal was cut or waived four times in a span of 13 months by Washington and Tennessee before being claimed by the Colts in 2018.
He made his way onto the field as a special teams ace and willing blocker, and a year later he led the team with 607 receiving yards.
Pascal, who signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent in the offseason, was an early mentor for Dulin and his impact will continue to be felt.
“Just watching him and what he’s done, it’s kind of like how I want to tailor my game, to watch what he does, and kind of my routine kind of follows what he does as well,” Dulin said. “So he’s definitely a great person I can look up to and try to build my game after.”