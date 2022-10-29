INDIANAPOLIS — The 2022 season has been a series of missed opportunities for the Indianapolis Colts.
From a tie in the season opener to another loss in Jacksonville to a devastating sweep at the hands of the rival Tennessee Titans, so many chances to turn the year around have slipped through the team’s hands.
After a polarizing move to elevate Sam Ehlinger as the starting quarterback over injured veteran Matt Ryan, the Colts (3-3-1) now must prove they haven’t suffered another self-inflicted wound.
“I mean, obviously, I was shocked like anybody else hearing the news,” All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “But, obviously, that’s a decision that’s above us, and as a team we just have to rally around whoever’s out there at the quarterback position. And we have to respect the move, and we have to move forward as a team.”
That begins Sunday against the Washington Commanders (3-4) in what could be an awkward “homecoming” game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Former star left tackle Tarik Glenn will be inducted into the Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony expected to be attended by several franchise legends.
It remains to be seen whether another high-profile guest will be in attendance.
Two weeks ago, Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay stunned media at the NFL’s fall meeting in New York when he became the first of his brethren to openly speak about removing Commanders owner Daniel Snyder from his post.
In recent years, Snyder has been the subject of accusations including running a toxic workplace, committing sexual harassment and failing to share proper ticket revenue with his fellow owners. He was fined $10 million by the league in 2021 and said he turned over day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife, Tanya.
And he’s now the subject of no fewer than three investigations, including one by the attorney general of Washington, D.C.
“It’s a difficult situation,” Irsay said in New York. “I believe that there’s merit to removing him as owner of the (Commanders). I think it’s something that we have to review. We have to look at all the evidence, and we have to be thorough going forward. But I think it’s something that has to be given serious consideration.”
So it’s safe to say there will be no gift exchange in the owner’s box.
What happens on the field remains to be seen.
Both teams remain on the outskirts of playoff contention as the season nears its mid-point, and a win keeps either team firmly in the postseason hunt.
Both also have turned to backup quarterbacks.
Taylor Heinicke started for Washington last week in place of former Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who suffered a fractured bone in his hand during the previous week’s win against the Chicago Bears.
Heinicke was 20-of-33 for 201 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in a 23-21 win against the Green Bay Packers, and he’s 8-8 as the Commanders’ starter over the past two years — completing 64.7% of his passes for 3,757 yards with 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.
“Last year, when we were in Las Vegas, we played against Washington and he was the quarterback,” Indianapolis defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said, referencing his previous stint with the Raiders. “As far as coaches, we experienced some of (that offense), and some of our players have. It’s different this year, kind of seeing how they operate their offense and what they’re trying to do with him. So, again, we’re trying to find as much tape as we can on him.”
The Commanders no doubt are doing the same as they prepare to face Ehlinger in his first NFL start.
The 24-year-old was sensational in the preseason, highlighting new mechanics head coach Frank Reich has said have improved his accuracy. But he’s taken just 18 snaps in the regular season and has yet to attempt a pass.
Ryan also is injured, suffering a Grade 2 separation in his throwing shoulder during last week’s 19-10 loss against the Titans, but unlike Wentz he is not expected to regain the starting job when he’s healthy.
After Ryan threw a league-high nine interceptions and lost three fumbles, the goal is for Ehlinger to start the final 10 games of the season and for the franchise to find out exactly what it has in the 2021 sixth-round pick out of Texas.
“I think just staying in the moment is the biggest thing,” Ehlinger said. “One play at a time, one-play-at-a-time mentality and resetting every play regardless of the outcome, good or bad. Just staying in the moment and doing everything I can in preparation to alleviate nervousness as well.”
The hope is Ehlinger’s mobility will help cut down on the 24 sacks the Colts have allowed through seven games and perhaps help jump start the league’s 30th-ranked running game.
If he can also extend some plays outside the pocket and complete more passes down field — Ryan averaged just 6.8 yards per attempt — that would be a bonus.
It’s a big ask to take over for a former NFL MVP who has led game-winning drives in each of the team’s three victories.
But tight end Kylen Granson has known Ehlinger since high school in Austin, Texas, and he believes the quarterback is made of something special.
“I mean, he’s a smooth operator,” Granson said. “I mean, he comes in every day — he’s in here early studying film. Just his preparation, his recovery after practice, he’s just intentful with just about everything that he does. So, I mean, it’s not hard to see why he will be successful. It’s because he prepares so darn hard throughout the whole week.”