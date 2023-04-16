INDIANAPOLIS – Will Levis is one of the more polarizing prospects in this year’s NFL Draft class.
The former Kentucky quarterback has undeniable physical ability and has been universally praised for his leadership skills. But it has yet to translate into consistent on-field production.
Many explanations have been offered, including injuries and a change at offensive coordinator in 2022.
But, in at least one aspect, Levis stands head-and-shoulders above the other quarterbacks at the top of this class.
The Wildcats ran a pro-style offense that sent Levis to the line of scrimmage with three different play calls and asked him to carry the same kind of responsibility on his shoulder he’ll be asked to carry in the NFL.
“I think that our terminology crosses over with a lot of different teams in the league,” Levis said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “So when they’re asking about the plays that we run and we’re watching tape and I’m running through what our footwork or what our language that we used was, it was kind of cool when they can kind of realize right away that it’s the same or very similar to what they do.”
In a class with no clear top quarterback where each prospect brings a unique set of reasons for optimism and concern, Levis’ experience could provide an edge.
In 2021, he played for offensive coordinator Liam Coen – a Sean McVay disciple who returned to the Los Angeles Rams last year but will be back in Lexington, Kentucky, this fall.
The offense exposed Levis to the kind of reads he’ll be asked to make in the NFL and allowed him to showcase the leader he’s become on and off the field.
NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah draws a comparison between the presence Levis can bring to a team – perhaps as early as the Indianapolis Colts’ pick at No. 4 overall — and the impact Dak Prescott has made with the Dallas Cowboys.
“When you talk to the coaches (in Dallas), you know, worker, intelligent, tough, winner,” Jeremiah said. “You’ll hear all those exact same things said about Will Levis. They rave about him (at Kentucky).”
There’s no shortage of comps for Levis.
But Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s name seems to come up most often. Both men share athletic gifts, strong arms and a fearless on-field mentality.
Allen also came into the NFL with questions about some of the numbers he put up on the field at Wyoming, including a low completion percentage and high turnover total.
Levis completed better than 65% of his passes throughout his career with the Wildcats, but he threw 23 interceptions over the past two seasons and absorbed 37 sacks in 2022 alone.
“Not all that stuff is going to be on him,” Jeremiah said. “When you look at some of the turnovers, there’s a good number of tipped throws. When you look at the sacks, the offensive line wasn’t very good in front of him this year, and there’s some blown protection.
“I would want to sit there and go through all the sacks and turnovers when you sit down with him because it is a big number, and it needs to be explained. I don’t think that’s all on him.”
Levis doesn’t shy away from criticism.
He can come off at times as extremely confident – even cocky – but he’s not afraid to admit mistakes.
After opening the season with high expectations, the Wildcats finished just 7-6. And Levis’ personal numbers slipped from his breakout junior season while he played through a number of injuries.
Still, the 6-foot-3, 232-pound quarterback didn’t search for excuses when asked at the Combine about the disappointment of the season.
“I think this past year, season, didn’t as well as we would have wanted it to,” Levis said. “But learned a lot from it. Learned how to battle through adversity and dealt with a lot of things physically, situationally. That was tough. But just became a better player, better quarterback because of it.”
Levis said of course he believes he’s the best quarterback in the draft, and he can’t understand why any of the other prospects wouldn’t feel the same about themselves.
He also believes he’ll be prepared to help a team win a championship from his very first day in the building. But he’s smart enough to know he still has plenty of work to do.
There’s nothing he can do about the decisions that will be made in front offices across the league, and he’s not focused on his ultimate draft position.
He’s just been telling teams he’ll be worth the risk they invest in him.
“I don’t focus on things I can’t control,” Levis said. “I want to be selected as high as possible, but at the end of the day, I just want a team that believes in me. Got to make somebody fall in love with me. That’s all it takes.”