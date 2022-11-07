INDIANAPOLIS – Frank Reich is out after 4½ seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, and Jeff Saturday is the surprising choice as his interim replacement.
Who will be the next man to shape the franchise’s long-term future? It’s a very difficult projection at this point.
An organization built on a “don’t flinch” philosophy for the majority of the past five years has shown plenty of signs of panic during a 3-5-1 start.
Is general manager Chris Ballard next to go? If not, how will his choice for the next head coach be shaped by his previous experiences?
With all the caveats aside, here’s a look at five candidates aside from Saturday who could make sense to fill the full-time role?
SEAN PAYTON
The former New Orleans Saints head coach and Super Bowl winner likely will top the list for every franchise with an opening this offseason.
Payton essentially can name his destination and could also spend another year in the TV industry if he doesn’t find an option to his liking.
Aside from big money, the Colts don’t have a lot to sell Payton on. There’s no long-term quarterback in place, and the franchise’s long-respected patience has eroded in the past few weeks.
The best bet for landing this big fish might be the worst possible finish over the final eight games and a chance to draft and mold a promising young quarterback. But any deal for Payton would require draft compensation going back to New Orleans.
JIM HARBAUGH
If owner Jim Irsay wants to replace Saturday with another former Indianapolis Ring of Honor inductee, Harbaugh’s resume is extremely enticing.
The former quarterback has taken his alma mater, Michigan, back to the top of the college football ranks and is in contention for a national championship. But he interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings’ job last year and might have interest in rejoining a franchise with which he has a successful history.
Harbaugh’s credentials are very solid. He posted a 44-19-1 regular-season record with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14 and was 5-3 in the playoffs, including an NFC championship in 2012.
Question marks could include the degree to which Harbaugh will want control over personnel.
MIKE TOMLIN
There’s certainly no guarantee the notoriously patient Pittsburgh Steelers will move on from Tomlin, but if they do he will be as coveted as Payton.
The Steelers are just 2-6 this year, but Tomlin is 156-91-2 in 16 seasons with the team, including a Super Bowl title in 2008 and a second AFC championship in 2010.
Tomlin is a Tony Dungy disciple, having begun his career as a defensive backs coach under Dungy with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2001.
Any connection to Dungy is going to be welcome in Indianapolis, but – again – it’s unlikely Tomlin even makes it to the market.
DEMECO RYANS
The former NFL linebacker is going to be one of the hottest names among coordinators with good reason. His 49ers’ defense is ranked No. 1 in yards allowed and No. 6 with 18.4 points per game allowed this season.
Ryans could be intrigued by the Colts’ talented defense (ranked fifth in yards and 13th in points) and the idea of building a power running game around Jonathan Taylor.
Like Payton and Tomlin, however, he could have several suitors to choose from.
LUKE FICKELL
Looking for a darkhorse? Try the ultra-successful University of Cincinnati coach.
It remains to be seen whether Fickell has any interest in jumping to the NFL, but he has a desire to keep his family in the Midwest, and Indianapolis likely would be on a short list of teams he might consider.
There are a lot of parallels between Fickell and Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, who has dominated the rivalry with the Colts since his arrival in 2017. The two were roommates at Ohio State, remain close friends and share very similar philosophies about how the game should be played.
The Bearcats crashing the College Football Playoff party last year proves Fickell’s on-field credentials.