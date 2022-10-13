INDIANAPOLIS — It might seem as though Zaire Franklin was destined for greatness.
His great grandfather, John Clifford Bailey Sr., was a passionate civil rights advocate, and Franklin has carried on that lineage.
A natural leader, he was at the forefront of the Indianapolis Colts’ response to the national racial reckoning in the summer of 2020.
Franklin also served as his high school class president and was the first three-time football captain at Syracuse since 1896 and only the second in the program’s storied history.
In short, he’s always seemed like the kind of kid who could succeed at anything he put his mind to.
In that context, Franklin’s status as one of three players leading the NFL with 54 tackles through the season’s first five weeks might not seem remarkable.
But the 26-year-old’s path to pro football glory was anything but routine.
A seventh-round pick in 2018, Franklin was a vocal locker room presence from the beginning and a starter in his first NFL game.
It took four more years — and a humbling stretch on the bench — however, for the throwback linebacker to settle into his current role.
“I knew who I was. I knew who I could be. And I’ll be honest, at first a lot of it was kind of personal accountability,” Franklin said of his steady rise. “My rookie year I came in starting the first few weeks and ended up losing the spot, and at first I wanted to blame the coaches or blame the situation. But I had to really be honest with myself, like ‘Why are you not where you want to be right now in the league because there’s other guys that are?’ And then, at that point, it’s just, ‘OK, where are you right now and what can you do to change it?’
“And then just trusting in myself, trusting in the process — no matter what just always believing what could be in this league, doing whatever the team needed me to do and being whatever the team needed me to be. Just stick around and help (the team) improve and understand that in the NFL, you’re gonna get your shot. So you’ve just gotta be ready when it comes.”
After making a name for himself as a special teams captain, Franklin finally established himself as a defensive regular last season. Making 11 starts – but playing just 18% of the snaps – he set career highs with 40 tackles and two pass deflections while recording his first interception, fumble recovery and tackle for loss.
It was enough to convince general manager Chris Ballard to re-sign Franklin to a three-year, $10 million deal in March – a contract that looks like one of the offseason’s brightest decisions – but it hardly hinted at things to come.
With Leonard recovering from back surgery, Franklin spent the entire offseason running the defensive huddle and preparing as a starter.
In just five games, he’s already set new career highs for tackles and tackles for loss (two) while recording his first two quarterback hits and matching his career-high two pass deflections.
But the numbers barely scratch the surface of his impact for a defense that’s played well enough to keep the NFL’s lowest-scoring offense in the game in four of the first five weeks.
“He’s got great leadership qualities, takes total command of the huddle, play calls, makes checks on the field for us and is extremely intelligent,” defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “With all that being said, he’s playing really fast for us right now – very excited about the way he keeps progressing. He’s a great communicator out there. I think guys rely on him for that as well.”
Franklin is one of the best stories from what has been a rough start for Indianapolis (2-2-1). At 6-foot and 235 pounds, he was perceived to lack the athleticism needed to play the modern linebacker position, and he wasn’t bulky enough to fill the traditional hammer run-stuffing role.
He found a foothold on special teams, where effort is the most valuable commodity and his relentless motor was most appreciated.
Then Franklin began working his way back into the defensive scheme as the strong-side linebacker, generally tasked with stopping the run in the base defense.
Last year’s relatively flashy performance in limited snaps hinted there was more to Franklin’s game than meets the eye, but this year’s early superstar turn has been nothing short of a revelation.
And his hard-earned success serves as a blueprint for young players looking to find their own way on the roster.
“I mean, I think especially for younger guys they can see where he came from to now,” weakside linebacker Bobby Okereke said. “He’s starting, playing the best football – he’s probably a top-five linebacker in the league right now. Elite production, leading the league in tackles and he’s the emotional leader of our defense, and that speaks good for the culture of a team where young guys can look up and aspire to be that.”
Franklin’s always followed Leonard’s lead.
They came into the league in the same draft class, and Franklin marveled at the second-rounder’s constant drive. Leonard was named the NFL’s top defensive rookie and an All-Pro in his first season, but he was never satisfied.
It’s a mentality Franklin has adopted on his own journey.
“It’s about being the best,” he said. “And then once you’re the best, now you’re trying to be the greatest. … And I think that’s something I always learned from him – just how to constantly keep that chip on your shoulder, how to keep getting better, how to keep raising yourself, how to keep pushing yourself even after you’re accomplishing goals.”